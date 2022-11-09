Four Tigers garner conference honors

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Four members of the Clemson men's soccer team have been recognized for their efforts this season with conference honors, the ACC announced on Wednesday. Forward Ousmane Sylla (First Team), defender Hamady Diop (Second Team) and forward Mohamed Seye (Third Team) were all named to an All-ACC Team, while goalkeeper Joseph Andema was selected to the All-ACC Freshman Team.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that Clemson has had at least three players named to an all-conference team, and the fifth consecutive year that the Tigers have been represented in the first team. Clemson's three selections is tied for fifth most of the 12 ACC teams.

Ousmane Sylla | Junior | Forward | First Team

Sylla has been the Tigers offensive fulcrum all season, leading the team in both goals and points. He has been exceptionally creative in the final third to score five goals and tally six assists, giving him 16 points on the campaign. He has notched 1.07 points per match, good for sixth most in the ACC. He is also tied for the team-lead in assists and fourth in the ACC in that category. This is Sylla's second appearance on an All-ACC team, having earned second team recognition in 2021.

Hamady Diop | Junior | Defender | Second Team

Diop has been a defensive stalwart for Clemson, appearing in 11 games and starting 10 at center back. His stellar defense has helped the Tigers to four of their eight shutouts on the season, and he has contributed a goal on a penalty kick that turned out to be game-winner against NC State. This is the Senegal native's second appearance on the All-ACC second team, in as many years.

Mohamed Seye | Senior | Forward | Third Team

Seye has shined as Clemson's No. 9 this season, coming off a torn ACL in 2021 to play perhaps the best soccer of his already impressive career at Clemson. He is tied with Sylla for the team-lead in assists, and is second on the team in goals with four. He is the only Tiger to have started in each game this season. This is his first time landing on an All-ACC team, despite having racked up 20 goals and 51 points in his four seasons at Clemson.

Joseph Andema | Freshman | Goalkeeper | Freshman Team

Andema has taken over as the Tigers starting keeper, and has quickly become a key part in the team's defensive success. In 13 matches, he's earned seven clean sheets and has stopped 36 of the 44 shots he's faced. That gives him a .818 save percentage, 14th best in the nation and third-best in the ACC. Andema began his freshman campaign on an extremely impressive streak, facing 16 shots over 501 minutes before allowing his first goal. He has recorded the second-most clean sheets of any freshman keeper in the nation.

The Tigers will be in action on Wednesday night in the ACC semifinal match against Wake Forest. The match will begin at Spry Stadium in Winston Salem, N.C. at 7 p.m., and it will be televised on ACC Network.