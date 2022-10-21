Clemson women's soccer plays No. 10 Duke to draw

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson women’s soccer team (7-4-4, 3-3-2 ACC) battled the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils (10-4-1, 5-2-1 ACC) on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field for a 0-0 draw. The Tigers served the Blue Devils their first tie of the season after blanking Duke through full time.

“It was really an excellent game of soccer between us and Duke,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “It was a very entertaining game, very high level, almost like a chess match. I thought our girls played very well. Our defending was excellent and very well disciplined. We got the big save from Halle at the end of the game which was very outstanding. We felt like we were in control, and we had our opportunities to score. From a discipline aspect and following the scouting report, our team was spot on… proud of the kids' performance tonight.”

The Tigers and Blue Devils were evenly matched from the first whistle, exchanging time with possession but neither team was able to get on the board as both teams remained scoreless at the end of the first half. Duke out shot the Tigers, 3-1, in a defensive battle but Clemson’s back line silenced the Blue Devil’s efforts.

The Tigers came out of the locker room with all the momentum, earning a pair of corner kicks in the beginning of the second half. Clemson created numerous scoring opportunities and recorded five shots with four on goal, but Duke’s defense nullified the Clemson attack. Junior goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz recorded a huge save in the 82nd minute to save a header attempt from Duke’s Michelle Cooper to solidify the clean sheet and the 0-0 draw against the Blue Devils.

Clemson tallied eight shots, with six on goal, and five corner kicks to Duke’s 11 shots, with two on goal and zero corner kicks.

Up next, the Tigers host Boston College on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Historic Riggs Field for Senior Day for the final regular season home match of the season. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. The match can be streamed on ACCNX.