CLEMSON SOCCER

Photo courtesy: Clemson
Photo courtesy: Clemson

Clemson Women's Soccer adds five players on NSD
by - 2023 Nov 8 20:23

CLEMSON, S.C. - Head Coach Eddie Radwanski officially announced the addition of five student-athletes on National Signing Day. Four of the newcomers, Kendall Bodak, Emilia Eriksen, Ella Johnson, and Allie Serlenga, will join the roster in Spring of 2024 and Anna Rydin will join the team in the Fall of 2024.

“We are excited to welcome all our new signees to the Clemson Family,” Radwanski said. “This class, besides being outstanding soccer players, they are outstanding people! They meet the profile of what we look for here at Clemson. On the field and in the classroom we know they will help us to be better! We are looking forward to having them here on campus, and to seeing them playing at Historic Riggs! It's an exciting four years ahead for them!”

Kendall Bodak · Midfielder · Monson, Mass. · Monson High School · NEFC

Earned the All Western Mass. and All State Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022

Tabbed the 2022 All Region Award

Earned the 2022 Pioneer Valley Soccer Officials Association MVP Award for Girl's Small School

Named the Monson High School team captain in 2022 and 2023.

Helped her team be crowned the Western Mass. Class D Team Champions in 2021, 2022 and 2023

Participated in three U16 camps, two U17 camps and competed in the U19 Women's National Team Pan-American Games.

Emilia Eriksen · Defender · Los Gatos, Calif. · IMG Academy · IMG

Started and played all games in the 2022-23 season at IMG Academy

Helped her current team finish second in the league and is a contender to compete for the National Championship

Called up to the U19 Danish National Team, earned two caps for Denmark against Germany and England

Played for De Anza Force ECNL / California Thorns DA from 2012-2022

Named to the honor roll all four years of high school

Ella Johnson · Forward · Wilmington, N.C. · John T Hoggard High School · Wilmington Hammerheads

Earned All-American honors in 2023

Mid Eastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, 2022 and 2023

Earned 4a All Conference, All Region and All State in 2021, 2022 and 2023

For the Wilmington Hammerheads, she led the team in goals and assists in the 2019, 2020 and the 2021 season.

Participated in a U17 camp in 2021

For the ECNL, was tabbed Florida Best XI in 2021 and was a Top-3 scorer in 2020

Anna Rydin · Defender · Chapel Hill, N.C. · Chapel Hill High School · NCFC

All State Team, 4A, North Carolina in 2023

All-Region Team, 4A, Eastern North Carolina in 2022 and 2023

Was named team captain in the 2023 season

Named to the All-Conference Team in 2021, 2022 and 2023

Team was tabbed the East Region 3A Champions in 2021 and 4A runner up in 2023

Allie Serlenga · Forward · Mount Laurel, N.J. · Bishop Eustace Preparatory School · PDA

Was listed on the First Team All Conference in 2021, 2022 and 2023

Earned All-South Jersey in 2021 and 2022

Named to the ECNL All Conference Team in 2023

Earned a US Club Soccer ID2 Training Camp Invitation in 2020

Named team captain in the 2023 season

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Paul Finebaum continues to hate on Dabo Swinney: "Go take a victory lap"
Paul Finebaum continues to hate on Dabo Swinney: "Go take a victory lap"
Clemson softball announces six new signees
Clemson softball announces six new signees
WATCH: Dabo Swinney interviewed on ACC Network
WATCH: Dabo Swinney interviewed on ACC Network
WATCH: The Manningcast places giant forehead on Trevor Lawrence
WATCH: The Manningcast places giant forehead on Trevor Lawrence
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts