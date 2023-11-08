Clemson Women's Soccer adds five players on NSD

CLEMSON, S.C. - Head Coach Eddie Radwanski officially announced the addition of five student-athletes on National Signing Day. Four of the newcomers, Kendall Bodak, Emilia Eriksen, Ella Johnson, and Allie Serlenga, will join the roster in Spring of 2024 and Anna Rydin will join the team in the Fall of 2024. “We are excited to welcome all our new signees to the Clemson Family,” Radwanski said. “This class, besides being outstanding soccer players, they are outstanding people! They meet the profile of what we look for here at Clemson. On the field and in the classroom we know they will help us to be better! We are looking forward to having them here on campus, and to seeing them playing at Historic Riggs! It's an exciting four years ahead for them!” Kendall Bodak · Midfielder · Monson, Mass. · Monson High School · NEFC Earned the All Western Mass. and All State Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022 Tabbed the 2022 All Region Award Earned the 2022 Pioneer Valley Soccer Officials Association MVP Award for Girl's Small School Named the Monson High School team captain in 2022 and 2023. Helped her team be crowned the Western Mass. Class D Team Champions in 2021, 2022 and 2023 Participated in three U16 camps, two U17 camps and competed in the U19 Women's National Team Pan-American Games. Emilia Eriksen · Defender · Los Gatos, Calif. · IMG Academy · IMG Started and played all games in the 2022-23 season at IMG Academy Helped her current team finish second in the league and is a contender to compete for the National Championship Called up to the U19 Danish National Team, earned two caps for Denmark against Germany and England Played for De Anza Force ECNL / California Thorns DA from 2012-2022 Named to the honor roll all four years of high school Ella Johnson · Forward · Wilmington, N.C. · John T Hoggard High School · Wilmington Hammerheads Earned All-American honors in 2023 Mid Eastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, 2022 and 2023 Earned 4a All Conference, All Region and All State in 2021, 2022 and 2023 For the Wilmington Hammerheads, she led the team in goals and assists in the 2019, 2020 and the 2021 season. Participated in a U17 camp in 2021 For the ECNL, was tabbed Florida Best XI in 2021 and was a Top-3 scorer in 2020 Anna Rydin · Defender · Chapel Hill, N.C. · Chapel Hill High School · NCFC All State Team, 4A, North Carolina in 2023 All-Region Team, 4A, Eastern North Carolina in 2022 and 2023 Was named team captain in the 2023 season Named to the All-Conference Team in 2021, 2022 and 2023 Team was tabbed the East Region 3A Champions in 2021 and 4A runner up in 2023 Allie Serlenga · Forward · Mount Laurel, N.J. · Bishop Eustace Preparatory School · PDA Was listed on the First Team All Conference in 2021, 2022 and 2023 Earned All-South Jersey in 2021 and 2022 Named to the ECNL All Conference Team in 2023 Earned a US Club Soccer ID2 Training Camp Invitation in 2020 Named team captain in the 2023 season