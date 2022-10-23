Clemson women dominate senior day win over Eagles

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson women’s soccer team (8-4-4, 4-3-2 ACC) silenced Boston College (5-8-4, 1-7-1 ACC) on Sunday afternoon at Historic Riggs Field with a 3-0 shutout win. The Tigers celebrated Senior Day with three goals and excellent defense throughout.

“It was a good result today, said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “I’m happy for our seniors, congratulations to them. Senior day is always very special, and we have a lot of special kids.”

“I thought Maliah was very good today. She scored a goal and was involved in a lot of setups, just being dangerous on the ball. I’m also happy for Sami to get a brace today, it was a good performance.”

“We control our own destiny now with the ACC tournament, and things look good for the NCAA tournament. Overall, good defending, good performance, three valuable ACC points and now we have to get ready to play a very good Pitt team next week.”

Senior forward Maliah Morris started the scoring for the Tigers early with a goal in the 13th minute. For Morris, it was her 50th career point that fittingly occurred on her Senior Day. Morris was able to break free of multiple defenders and score on a fast break for the first goal of the match.

In the 25th minute, the Tigers were able to double their lead to 2-0 after senior forward Sami Meredith knocked the ball into the net on a ricochet off the goal post. Clemson held their 2-0 lead going into the half as the Tigers were able to keep the Eagles off the board.

In the first half, Clemson shot the ball 13 times, six of which were on goal. They converted on two of those attempts, while Boston College was blanked with just four shots, two of which were on goal.

Clemson scored the lone goal of the second half on a 59th minute shot by Sami Meredith, who recorded her second of the game for her first career brace to secure the 3-0 win.

Overall, Clemson scored their three goals on 24 shots, including nine shots on goal. Boston College was kept off the board despite registering nine shots, five of which were saved by Tiger goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz.

Up next, the Tigers will travel to Pittsburgh, PA. on Thursday, Oct. 27 to take on the Panthers for their final regular season match of the season. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The match can be streamed on ACCNX.