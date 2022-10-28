Clemson ties No. 19 Pittsburgh

CU Athletic Communications by

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Clemson women’s soccer team (8-4-5, 4-3-3 ACC) tied No. 19 Pitt (12-4-2, 5-3-2 ACC) 0-0 on Thursday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field. With the stalemate, the Tigers will wait until the NCAA selection show on Nov. 7 in hopes of earning their 9th straight bid to the NCAA Tournament.

In the first half, neither team scored in a defensive battle. The Tigers outshot Pitt as they took seven shots in that span, including three shots on goal. Pittsburgh went scoreless in the first half as well, though they shot the ball six times, with two on goal. Goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz kept the Panthers off the board with two saves in the first 45 minutes.

The second half saw even more competitive soccer, as each team prevented the other from scoring once again. Clemson attempted five shots in the second half, three of which were on goal. As for the Panthers, they took six more shots, none of which were on goal. The Tigers pushed in the last 20 minutes, dominating possession. Clemson nearly scored in the 88th minute, though Sami Meredith’s shot attempt was captured by the Pittsburgh defense, who earned a team save in the bottom-right corner of the net.

The NCAA selection show takes place Nov. 7 where the Tigers hope to earn their 9th straight bid to the NCAA Tournament.