Clemson men's soccer announces new signees

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson head coach Mike Noonan has announced four new additions to the Clemson Family in Ransford Gyan, Duncan Wilson, Charlie Reed, and Vítor Geromel. “I am very excited for Clemson Men’s Soccer and our signees today,” said Noonan. Although Ransford Gyan will get most of the attention as the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year, all four players are unique positionally and in style. “I believe that Vitor, Duncan and Ransford will compete for significant playing time early in their careers and Charlie will challenge Joseph Andema and our other goalkeepers every day. I want to credit my coaching staff for their diligence in securing this year's class and in particular, I’d like to acknowledge Associate Head Coach Phil Jones for his tremendous work as our recruiting coordinator.” Ransford Gyan Ransford Gyan joins the Tigers from St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, N.J. The Sunyani, Ghana, native is the reigning Gatorade National Player of the year and has twice been named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year. The midfielder led the Gray Bees to a 17-0 record and the Non-Public Prep A Tournament state championship in 2022-23. Gyan scored 20 goals and passed for 14 assists, recording at least one point in 16 of St. Benedict’s Preparatory School 17 games to lead the Gray Bees to the country’s No. 1 ranking United Soccer Coaches Super 25 poll. Gyan won the Golden Boot at the United States Youth Soccer Association’s 2022 Under-18 National Championships as his club team, Cedar Stars Academy, captured the national title. A two-time First Team All-New Jersey Prep honoree, he’s ranked as the nation’s No. 12 recruit in the Class of 2024 by PrepSoccer.com. Off the field, Gyan is an honor roll student. He’s the son of Theresa Muah and Peter Gyan. On choosing Clemson: “I chose Clemson because I wanted to go to a place that values education as much as soccer and Clemson is the right place for that. Also, I loved it when I visited and I felt Clemson is the perfect place for me.” Mike Noonan on Ransford Gyan: “Ransford is an attacking personality with the soccer savvy to play multiple positions. He plays with joy in his heart and a smile that will delight the Riggs faithful. Ransford’s story is incredible and I would like to credit Ransford’s Mom back in Ghana, St Benedict’s Prep (Newark, NJ) and Coach Jim Wandling for developing such a beautiful human being. There is only one National High School Player of The Year and we are ecstatic that Ransford chose Clemson.” Duncan Wilson Duncan Wilson is set to join the Tigers in January. The Columbia, S.C., native is the 2023 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, a 2023 High School All-American and a member of the 2023 State Championship team with Cardinal Newman High School. He played with South Carolina United and was honored this summer as a First Team U18/19 ECNL Southeast All-Conference player. Wilson was a member of his high school’s honor roll and is the son of Kemp and Kaley Wilson. On choosing Clemson: “Playing soccer at Clemson has been a dream since I was little and being around the players and the coaches and seeing the culture first hand made it an easy decision.” Mike Noonan on Duncan Wilson: “Duncan falls in lockstep with our recruiting philosophy of getting the very best South Carolinians to stay home and play for Clemson. He is the type of player I love to coach, hungry, willing to grow and driven to win. Duncan is a prototypical striker with an eye for the goal and an edge in his game. I love Duncan’s personality as he is a fun loving happy young man who balances his passion and discipline for soccer with great family values and a free spirit to enjoy life with his friends outside the game. We are looking forward to welcoming Duncan in January 2024.” Charlie Reed Charlie Reed will join the Tigers in the fall of 2024. Reed is a goalkeeper from Austin, Texas who has played with Austin FC. Reed is a member of Austin FC Academy (2019-2023), the Lonestar U19 ECNL (2023-24) and attended YNT Regional ID Camp (2021/2022). Reed is the son of Eric, who was a goalkeeper at Miami (OH) and Jeanna Reed. His brother, Ian, is an offensive lineman for the Clemson football team, while his brother, Peyton, plays football and rugby at Vandegrift HS. On choosing Clemson: “Clemson is a special place. Everything from the town to the people, you just can’t find it anywhere else. It’s home away from home.” Mike Noonan on Charlie Reed: “Charlie is another huge character catch for our program as well as a prodigious developing talent as a goalkeeper. Charlie has great size, athleticism and presence in the goal which were all qualities Coach (Camilo) Rodriguez wanted to bring to Clemson. I also want to shout out to our Football coaching staff for alerting us to Charlie a couple years back as he is the younger brother of Clemson OL Ian Reed. Happy to be uniting the Reed family together in Tigertown.” Vitor Geromel Vitor Geromel joins the Tigers from Wichita, Kan. and Maize South High School. Geromel is a USA Today National Player of the Year, a United Soccer Coaches All-American, and the United Soccer Coaches Kansas POTY. Geromel led Maize South to the 2021 KSHSAA 5A State Championship and an undefeated, 21-0, season. He’s also been on the ODP National Team and the US Youth Futsal National Team. Geromel is currently the valedictorian of his high school class with a 4.0 GPA. He is the son of Edo and Erika Geromel and has a younger sister, Gisele. On choosing Clemson: “I chose Clemson because of the amazing coaches, great facilities, and the program’s focus on the athletes’ academics and athletics.” Mike Noonan on Vitor Geromel: “Since the moment Vitor set foot on our campus at our summer camp two years ago, we both knew Clemson was going to be his new home. Vitor was recommended to us by my old professional Coach Keith Tozer who at the time, was the US National Team Futsal Coach and had Vitor in his developmental youth teams. Vitor has developed magnificently over the past two years and reminds me of the Brazilian great Socrates with his majestic presence on the field.” More signees added Thursday: Clemson, SC 🔜



