Clemson falls to Notre Dame

CU Athletic Communications by

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – After a tough 90-minute battle, the No. 8 Clemson Tigers dropped the final match of the regular season to No. 11 Notre Dame, 0-2. The Tigers finish out the regular season with an impressive 13-2-3 overall record and a 7-2-1 record in conference play. “We finished the regular season, we wanted to win this last game and we didn’t but it doesn't take away from the good that the kids have done. We were just unfortunate today and let’s give Notre Dame credit, they played very well and came out with a lot of energy. That’s what happens sometimes, and it happened to us tonight,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. “Now we have to dust ourselves off and get ourselves ready for the next match which happens to be on Sunday for us.” The Tigers recorded eight total shots against the Fighting Irish and goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz picked up four saves. In the 82nd minute, Notre Dame’s Kiki Van Zanten was awarded a penalty kick which was saved by Mackiewicz but did not count as the senior stepped off the goal line. Van Zanten was then awarded a second attempt but Mackiewicz made an impressive save for the Tigers and was able to shut down the scoring opportunity for the Fighting Irish. The 2023 regular season has been remarkable for the Tigers as they have garnered wins against ranked opponents, have tallied 12 total team shutouts, passed career milestones and have led the nation in multiple statistics. Following the results of the match, the Tigers officially finished third overall in the ACC and will enter the ACC Championship as the No. 3 seed. As the No. 3 seed, Clemson is now set to host the first round/quarterfinals of the tournament as they play host to No. 6 seed Wake Forest. The Clemson Tigers will be back at Historic Riggs Field on Sunday, October 29th to take on the Demon Deacons. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the ACC Network. Battled till the very end.



An incredible season for the Tigers, up next we will prepare for the ACC Championships as we are set to host Wake Forest on Sunday! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uXjx1R3djs — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) October 27, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now