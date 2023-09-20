Clemson dominates Gardner-Webb

Seven different Tigers netted goals to secure the win, which marked Clemson’s first time scoring seven goals in a game since Oct. 19, 2019 and its highest number of individuals to score in a game since Sept. 2, 2019. Clemson improved to 16-1 against Gardner-Webb all-time, including winning each of the past nine matchups.

The Tigers controlled play throughout, holding the Bulldogs to just one total shot (none on goal) until the 86th minute. Clemson had 11 shots on goal in the match, and found the back of the net on seven of them. Goalkeepers Joseph Andema and Logan Brown led the Clemson defense to its fourth shutout in eight games on the season, with Brown totaling the Tiger’s one save on the night.

Clemson’s first goal of the night came off the right foot of senior forward Alex Meinhard in the 18th minute, his second of the season. Elton Chifamba rifled a shot on net, and the rebound fell to Meinhard, who moved to his right and finished into the open net. Meinhard entered the night fifth in NCAA Division I in career goals, with this strike coming as the 31st of his career.

Just four minutes later, sophomore midfielder Nathan Richmond tallied his second goal of the year as he cut across the box on a feed from midfielder Ousmane Sylla, finishing in the bottom right corner. Six minutes later, Pape Mar Boye headed home the third of Clemson’s goals in a ten-minute burst on a corner kick service, which gave the Tigers a 3-0 advantage going into halftime.

In the second half, the Tigers totaled four more goals. Junior midfielder Jackson Wrobel scored one to the bottom right, assisted by Arthur Duquenne in the 63rd minute. Just 1:07 later, sophomore forward Tyler Trimnal found Isaiah Easley in transition for a 5-0 lead.

In the 79th minute, freshman forward Remi Okunlola scored his first career goal for the Tigers, and Trimnal netted a goal at the 87th minute. Wrobel and Trimnal both tallied their second goals of the season.

This is Clemson’s fifth consecutive home match with more than 1,100 fans in attendance, putting them fourth in the nation for average fan attendance.

Clemson will travel to Winston-Salem this Friday, Sept. 22 where they will face No. 14 Wake Forest at 6 p.m. on ACC Network in a conference matchup.

