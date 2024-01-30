Clemson coach named top assistant

Clemson coach Phil Jones named top assistant

CLEMSON, S.C. – Associate Head Coach Phil Jones has been named one of the Top Assistant Coaches in the nation, as announced by College Soccer News. Finishing his 14th year at Clemson and his 15th working with head coach Mike Noonan, Jones helped lead the 2023 Tigers’ team to a fourth National Championship Title. After being an assistant coach for the Tigers in 2010 and 2011, Jones was elevated to the role of associate head coach in the spring of 2012. Jones adds this accolade to his list of accomplishments, previously being named to the College Soccer News Top Assistant Coaches in 2015 and the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NCSAA) South Region Assistant Coach-of-the-Year in 2013. Jones has played a prominent role in the resurrection and assertion of Clemson men’s soccer as one of the top programs in the nation, contributing to the development of the team’s culture and expectation of excellence since his first days on campus. Since 2010, Clemson has produced 48 All-ACC players and two freshman All-Americans. Three players under Jones’ direction have earned NSCAA Scholar All-America Team honors and one player was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American. Coach Jones has made notable impacts both on and off the pitch, and the team looks forward to a fun spring season. The upcoming spring schedule is set to be released in the next few weeks.