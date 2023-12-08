Clemson advances to College Cup final over West Virginia

The ninth-seeded Clemson men’s soccer team (14-3-5) stretched its unbeaten run to 13 consecutive games and improved its scoring rout to 7-0 in NCAA Tournament action. The Tigers will play the winner in Friday’s match later between No. 2 national seed Notre Dame and Oregon State at 6 p.m. on Monday (ESPNU/+).

There was some end-to-end action and saves forced on both sides from the attack, but a failed clearance from a Clemson possession flipped the game in the Tigers’ favor before halftime.

Mohamed Seye took advantage of Clemson staying in the attack with a headed pass in the box to Shawn Smart, who hit his strike in stride and into the upper right corner of the net in the 37th minute for the 1-0 lead. It was only Smart’s second goal of the season.

Clemson held a 5-4 shots advantage (2-1 on goal) after 45 minutes with eight fouls to WVU’s three.

The Mountaineers (17-3-4), making a first-ever trip to the College Cup, quickly jumped on top in that shots advantage in the second half, including one with quite a bit of power that Clemson’s Joseph Andema saved. A WVU pass over the top of the Clemson defense to Marcus Caldeira close to the net was skied over the bar in the 58th minute. Clemson’s Alex Meinhard put Clemson’s first shot of the second half on net in the 65th minute.

The Mountaineers were kept stuck on just two shots on goal as Clemson saw out the win.

Clemson won the 2021 national title, and Monday’s game will be a third national title game appearance since 2015. The Tigers are set to appear in a sixth national final all-time and will go for the program’s fourth national title.

The Tigers improved to 10-0-1 when leading at the half and 103-5-7 all-time in the stat under Noonan. The 1-0 win was only a second of that score this season for Clemson, but it was also a second in three games for the program leading the nation in goal differential.