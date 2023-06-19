2023 Clemson women's soccer schedule unveiled

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Women’s soccer team revealed the 2023 season schedule on Monday. The schedule features 10 ACC matches, eight non-conference matches and two exhibitions against Ole Miss and UNCW. The Tigers will begin the 2023 slate in familiar fashion as they head to Atlanta, Ga. on Aug. 9 to play Ole Miss in the first of exhibition match before heading to Wilmington to take on the UNCW Seahawks on Aug. 12 for the final exhibition of the season. Clemson will prepare for ACC play with eight non-conference opponents, including three SEC opponents in South Carolina, Georgia and Arkansas, two SoCon members, Furman and Western Carolina, and Gardner-Webb, Utah and Utah Valley. The Tigers will open their season against in-state rival South Carolina at Historic Riggs Field on Aug. 17. The Gamecocks most recently advanced to the round of 16 before being defeated by Duke last season. Clemson hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Aug. 20 to conclude the opening weekend. Clemson will then head west to take on Utah Valley and Utah for a pair of non-conference matches before hosting Furman and Western Carolina at Historic Riggs Field on Aug. 31 and Sept. 3, respectively. The Tigers look to defeat 2022 Elite Eight participant, Arkansas, the following week on Sept. 7 at home before completing non-conference play against Georgia in Athens on Sept. 10, who advanced to the NCAA Round of 32 last season. Clemson will begin ACC action on Sept. 15 against Florida State at Historic Riggs Field and will also host Syracuse, Virginia, Louisville and Pitt. The Tigers will travel to Miami, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Duke and Notre Dame. Florida State, Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia, Arkansas and South Carolina all finished top nine in the final 2022 United Soccer Coaches Poll. Date Opponent Location Time Aug. 9 Ole Miss (Exhbition) Atlanta, Ga. 7:00 p.m. Aug. 12 UNC Wilmington (Exhibition) Wilmington, N.C. TBD Aug. 17 South Carolina Clemson, S.C. 7:00 p.m. Aug. 20 Gardner Webb Clemson, S.C. 6:00 p.m. Aug. 24 Utah Valley Orem, Utah 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27 Utah Salt Lake City, Utah 2:00 p.m. Aug. 31 Furman Clemson, S.C. 7:00 p.m. Sept. 3 Western Carolina Clemson, S.C. 6:00 p.m. Sept. 7 Arkansas Clemson, S.C. 7:00 p.m. Sept. 10 Georgia Athens, Ga. 6:00 p.m. Sept. 15 Florida State Clemson, S.C. 4:00 p.m. Sept. 21 Miami Coral Gables, Fla. 6:00 p.m. Sept. 24 Boston College Boston, Mass. 1:00 p.m. Sept. 30 Syracuse Clemson, S.C. 7:00 p.m. Oct. 5 Virginia Clemson, S.C. 7:00 p.m. Oct. 8 Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. TBD Oct. 15 Duke Durham, N.C. 2:00 p.m. Oct. 19 Louisville Clemson, S.C. 7:00 p.m. Oct. 22 Pittsburgh Clemson, S.C. 1:00 p.m. Oct. 27 Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. 7:00 p.m.

