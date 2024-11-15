2-seed Tigers advance to ACC title game over Cal Bears

CU Athletic Communications by

Cary, N.C. – For the fifth time in six seasons, Clemson men’s soccer advanced to the ACC Championship Final, downing 11-seed Cal, 3-2, on Thursday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The win moves Clemson to 14-2-3 on the year, while the loss drops Cal to 8-8-2. The Tigers were first on the board, early in the first half. In the 5’, Wahabu Musah played a pass from ACC Freshman of the Year Ransford Gyan past three Cal defenders and got a shot off that was saved by the Cal keeper but was sent right to the feet of a waiting Tyler Trimnal, who put it in the net for his sixth goal of the season. In the 23’, Alex Meinhard’s footwork led to a shot that went through the legs of one Cal defender and snuck just inside the left post for his 11th goal of the season, putting the Tigers up 2-0. Clemson earned six corner kicks in the first half and led the Golden Bears 2-0 at the break. Cal got on the board first in the second half, in the 50’. On the Golden Bears’ third chance of the possession, Malcolm Zalayet was able to get one past the Clemson defense to cut the Tigers’ lead in half at 2-1. The Golden Bears continued to hold the momentum, leveling the score in the 62’ on a goal by Adrian Jacobs. In the 65’, Musah fed a sprinting Gyan, who used a spin move to cut between two Cal defenders and then netted a chip-shot goal to put Clemson ahead 3-2. Cal had a chance to even the score in the 86’, but Clemson got another save from Donovan to preserve the Tigers’ lead. With just over 2:00 remaining, Trimnal had a chance at a brace after a breakaway opportunity, but Cal’s keeper made a huge save to keep Clemson at bay. Donovan was credited with two saves on the night, while Musah earned assists on two of Clemson’s three goals. The Tigers finished the game with nine corners and 13 total shots. Up next, the Tigers will face the No. 5 seed Wake Forest on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., in the ACC Tournament Championship final, shown live on ESPNU. 45' | At the half. 🐅#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/ptGxk1HEam — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 15, 2024 The solo effort from 1️⃣5️⃣😮‍💨#ClemsonUnited | 📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/txohUQR9rv — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 15, 2024 Tyler Trimnal puts the rebound in the back of the net and the Tigers have the early lead! 🐅 #ClemsonUnited | 📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/zRv2fSCvSU — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 15, 2024 Don't blink, or else you'll miss it 🔥



3-2 | #ClemsonUnited | 📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/N9rOSd8DOQ — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 15, 2024