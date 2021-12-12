Reward increases for information in death of Tucker Hipps

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

There is now a $100,000 reward for information to solve the investigation into the death of former Clemson student Tucker Hipps.

The extra $20,000 was given by the Anti-Hazing Coalition and the North American Interfraternity Conference.

Hipps, a 19-year-old Clemson student, fell from the Highway 93 bridge and died during an early morning jog with 26 fraternity pledges and three fraternity members from Sigma Phi Epsilon on September 22nd, 2014.

His body was found in the waters of Lake Hartwell near the Highway 93 bridge.

If you have any information that can help, please call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 864-718-1052.

There is also an anonymous tip line at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CRIME-SC.