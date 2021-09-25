Clemson Volleyball sweeps Hokies in Blacksburg

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Clemson Volleyball team opened ACC play with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-18) win over Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum on Friday night. The win was Clemson’s (9-3, 1-0 ACC) fifth in a row overall, and third-straight in Blacksburg. The Tigers have won five of the last six against the Hokies (9-4, 0-1 ACC) overall. \

Camryn Hannah (13 kills, 2 aces) paced the Tigers, while Kaylee Martin (11 kills), Cate Long (9 kills) and Ani Clark (8 kills) chipped in with strong efforts offensively. Setter Mckenna Slavik moved into eighth on Clemson’s all-time assist list, tallying 36 on the evening to bring her total to 2,131.

Clemson’s offense got progressively better as the match wore on, which included 35 kills on .368 hitting in the final two sets and 50 kills overall. Clemson held the Hokies to a .168 hitting night overall. It was the first league win for Jackie Simpson Kirr, who is in her first season at the helm for the Tigers.

Up Next

Clemson travels to Winston-Salem, N.C. to take on Wake Forest on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACCNX

THE TIGERS HAVE THEIR FIRST ACC WIN OF THE SEASON ???? pic.twitter.com/BWXE04JnUa — Clemson Volleyball ?? (@ClemsonVB) September 24, 2021