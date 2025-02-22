Tigers top Notre Dame for program's highest-ranked win to stay undefeated

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Five Tigers scored at least two goals and Natalie Shurtleff grabbed a hat trick on her game winning goal as the No. 17 Clemson Tigers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) took down the No. 11-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2, 0-1 ACC), 12-11 on Saturday night at the Loftus Sports Center. The win ties the highest ever ranked win in Clemson Lacrosse history. The Tigers made use of the eight-meter exceptionally well. Seven of the Tigers 12 goals came from free position opportunities, including two of Shutleff’s three. Shurtleff opened and closed the scoring for the Clemson offense en route to her hat trick. The sophomore midfielder’s three goals were a team-high while Kayla MacLeod, Lindsey Marshall, Regan Byrne and Katie Castiello each recorded a pair of goals with one of them coming from the eight-meter for each of them. Brooke Goldstein had a team-high two assists and was one of three Tigers who had an assist. Summer Agostino had a team-high three ground balls while Paris Masaracchia put up a pair of caused turnovers. In the cage, Emily Lamparter outdueled Notre Dame’s Isabel Pithie to the tune of 10 saves and a 47.6% save rate. The Tigers started out strong initially. Shurtleff’s first goal less than three minutes into the game sparked a quick three point run thanks to additional goals by Lindsey Marshall and Katie Castiello. Four more goals from Castiello, Regan Byrne, Bridget Babcock, and Kayla MacLeod pushed the Clemson led to 7-4 deep into the second quarter. Notre Dame proceeded to rattle off four straight to change the advantage to the Irish, 7-8, before the game became a back-and-forth affair. Notre Dame and Clemson traded the next five goals before a pair of free position goals from Shurtleff and one from Marshall pushed the Clemson advantage, 12-11, to close out the game. UP NEXT The Tigers will conclude their two-game road trip against ACC rival Syracuse on Saturday, March 1st at 12 p.m. NOTABLES -This is tied for the highest ranked win in program history. -Natalie Shurtleff led the Tigers in goals scored and total points. -Seven of Clemson’s 12 goals came from the free position line. -Emily Lamparter recorded double digit saves and a save rate of 47.6%. .@ClemsonWlax has come out FAST against Notre Dame! 🔥



