Tigers sweep Gamecocks for second-straight Top 25 win

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (6-0) secured their second 7-0 sweep of the season in a matchup with the 17th-ranked rival South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3) on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The win marks the first time the Tigers have swept the Gamecocks since 1995 and their first win over South Carolina since 2014. With the win, the Tigers also secured a point for Clemson in the Palmetto Series presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. Clemson 7, South Carolina 0 Opening up doubles, Jelani Sarr and Atakan Karahan of South Carolina defeated Max Damm and Viktor Markov 6-2. To even the score, Wissam Abderrahman and Romain Gales took down Casey Hoole and Sean Daryabeigi 6-3. Quickly following, Noa Vukadin and Max Smith clinched the doubles point for the Tigers with a 6-4 victory over Lucas da Silva and Connor Thomson of South Carolina, giving Clemson the 1-0 lead. In singles, Mesarovic started off with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 105 Sarr. Smith followed with a comeback win on court six over Atakan Karahan winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Clinching the win for the Tigers was Abderrahman with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 comeback victory over Hoole on court two. On court three, Markov took on da Silva and secured another point over the Gamecocks with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory. Gales continued the scoring for the Tigers in a hard fought battle with the No. 66 Daryabeigi 7-5, 3-6 . To wrap up the sweep, Vukadin won a thriller on court one over Thomson 7-5, 2-6, 6-1. The Tigers, who recently defeated then-No. 16 Michigan State and No. 17 South Carolina, officially secured their first back-to-back ranked wins since 2007. Up next, the Tigers will host a double header against Northwestern and UNC Asheville on Sunday, February 9 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s tennis team, follow @ClemsonMTennis on Twitter and Instagram. RESULTS: Clemson (6-0), 7 vs #17 South Carolina (5-3), 0 Doubles No. 36 Smith/Vukadin (CU) def. Da Silva/Thomson (SC), 6-4 Sarr/Karahan (SC) vs. Mesarovic/Damm (CU), 6-2 Abderrahman/Gales (CU) def. Hoole/Daryabeigi (SC), 6-3 Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1 Singles No. 51 Noa Vukadin (CU) def. Connor Thomson (SC), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 No. 118 Wissam Abderrahman (CU) def. Casey Hoole (SC), 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 Viktor Markov (CU) def. Lucas da Silva (SC), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Romain Gales (CU) def. No. 66 Sean Daryabeigi (SC), 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 Marko Mesarovic (CU) def. No. 105 Jelani Sarr (SC), 6-4, 6-1 Max Smith (CU) def. Atakan Karahan (SC), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 Order of Finish: 5, 6, 2, 3, 4, 1 WISSAM CLINCHES THE MATCH FOR CLEMSON AGAINST NO. 17 SOUTH CAROLINA 1-6, 6-4, 6-1‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/pvb03PKOO7 — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) February 8, 2025 WISSAM AND ROMAIN GET IT DONE ON COURT THREE, 6-3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nLr5Iin5Fa — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) February 7, 2025 MAX AND NOA SECURE THE DOUBLES POINT OVER NO. 17 SOUTH CAROLINA ‼️



TIGERS TAKE THE 1-0 LEAD🐅 pic.twitter.com/orN0aPrddz — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) February 7, 2025 Not much more to add… LET’S GO!!!!!! 🐅 🎾 https://t.co/ZnBzyJNbNl — Graham Neff (@GrahamNeff) February 8, 2025 WHAT A NIGHT!!!#GoTigers || @sclottery pic.twitter.com/8gpaQXOITe — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) February 8, 2025