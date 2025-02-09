Tigers sweep doubleheader to stay unbeaten

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers men's tennis team (8-0) secured a doubleheader sweep over Northwestern (2-5) and UNC Asheville (4-1) on Sunday at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility to bring their season win streak to eight in-a-row. The Tigers took down the Wildcats 4-0 and finished the day with a 7-0 sweep over the Bulldogs. The last time Clemson started the year 8-0 was in the 2010 season. "It was a great week for the program and for our guys," Head Coach Brandon Wagner said. "We are taking a step in the right direction and seeing the rewards of the good work they are putting in. Another big challenge ahead on the road against Illinois next week so we will have a quick reset and get back to it. Go Tigers!" Clemson 4, Northwestern 0 The No. 36 ranked duo, Noa Vukadin and Max Smith started off hot by winning their doubles match 6-2 over Felix Nordby and Greyson Casey of Northwestern. To secure the doubles point for the Tigers, Wissam Abderrahman and Romain Gales closed the door on Carter Pate and Vincent Yang with a 6-4 win. In singles, No. 51 Vukadin swiftly took down Saiprakash Goli 6-2, 6-0 to bring the Tigers to 2-0. Soon after, Gales defeated Nordby of the Wildcats 6-3, 6-3. Clinching the win for the Tigers, Smith came up victorious against Miller 6-2, 6-3. The Tigers and Wildcats played to clinch as Clemson secured the win at 4-0 for their first win of the day. Clemson 7, UNC Asheville 0 To start off the second sweep of the day for the Tigers, Abderrahman and Matt Pitts defeated Sai Gandepalli and Trevor Gray 6-3. Securing the doubles point for Clemson was Stewart Aronson and Max Damm as they took down Olle Sonesson Lidholt and Freddy Murray 6-3 to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead. In singles, Edoardo Ligniere continued the scoring for Clemson with a 6-2, 6-2, win over Trevor Gray. On court two, Viktor Markov and Tarek Erlewein battled hard with Markov taking the win 6-1, 6-2. Smith held off a late comeback attempt by Lidholt to win 6-1, 6-3. Aronson takes care of business with a victory over Griffin Lovern 6-2, 6-3. Abderrahman, who played on court one for the first time this season, tabbed a 6-4, 6-0 win over Murray to complete the sweep for the Tigers. Up next, the Tigers hit the road to take on Illinois on Saturday, February 15 at 12 p.m. ET. For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s tennis team, follow @ClemsonMTennis on Twitter and Instagram. RESULTS: Clemson 4, Northwestern 0 Doubles No. 36 Smith/Vukadin (CU) def. Nordby/Casey (NW), 6-2 Miller/Goli (NW) vs. Mesarovic/Markov (CU), 5-3, unfinished Abderrahman/Gales (CU) def. Pate/Yang (NW), 6-4 Order of Finish: 1, 3 Singles No. 51 Noa Vukadin (CU) def. Saiprakash Goli (NW), 6-2, 6-0 No. 118 Wissam Abderrahman (CU) vs. Greyson Casey (NW), 6-3, 4-4, unfinished Viktor Markov (CU) vs. Felix Nordby (NW), 7-5, 3-2, unfinished Romain Gales (CU) def. Carter Pate (NW), 6-3, 6-3 Marko Mesarovic (CU) vs. Max Bengtsson (NW), 6-2, 3-3, unfinished Max Smith (CU) def. Chad Miller (NW), 6-2, 6-3 Order of Finish: 1, 4, 6 MAX SEALS THE WIN FOR THE TIGERS ON COURT SIX, 6-2, 6-3 💪🗣️ pic.twitter.com/1MCYtKIqK3 — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) February 9, 2025 Clemson 7, UNC Asheville 0 Doubles Mesarovic/Markov (CU) vs. Lovern/Erlewein (UNCA), 5-3, unfinished Aronson/Damm (CU) def. Lidholt/Murray (UNCA), 6-1 Abderrahaman/Pitts (CU) def. Gandepalli/Gray (UNCA), 6-3 Order of Finish: 3, 2 Singles Wissam Abderrahman (CU) def. Freddy Murray (UNCAVL) 6-4, 6-2 Viktor Markov (CU) def. Tarek Erlewein (UNCAVL) 6-1, 6-2 Marko Mesarovic (CU) def. Sai Gandepalli (UNCAVL) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 Max Smith (CU) def. O. Sonesson Lidholt (UNCAVL) 6-1, 6-3 Edoardo Ligniere (CU) def. Trevor Gray (UNCAVL) 6-2, 6-2 Stewart Aronson (CU) def. Griffin Lovern (UNCAVL) 6-2, 6-3 Order of Finish: 5, 2, 4, 6, 1, 3 DOUBLES POINT ➡️ CLEMSON



Max Damm and Stewart Aronson take the 6-1 win on court two to give the Tigers the lead pic.twitter.com/MIGWjpakwS — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) February 9, 2025 ANOTHER WIN FOR THE TIGERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uYqj0j9xyV — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) February 9, 2025