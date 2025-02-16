Tigers score program-best to rout Hatters

CLEMSON, SC – The Clemson Tigers lacrosse team (3-0) defeated the Stetson Hatters (1-2) in dominating fashion, 26-6. Sophomore attacker Kayla MacLeod led Clemson with a career-high six goals while the Tigers shattered the program records for shots, shots on goal, points and goals scored. The Tigers recorded 42 shots on goal and 55 total shots to break the previous records of 35 and 47, respectively. In addition, the 26 goals scored was a new career high for the program for goals in a single game, a record that has stood since the inaugural game of Clemson Lacrosse. The team also put up program record numbers with 39 total points, beating out the inaugural game record of 37, and had the second-highest number of draw controls in Clemson Lacrosse history with 26. From the middle of the first quarter to the first third of the third quarter, Clemson went on goal run. Emily Lamparter put up 25 scoreless minutes while the Clemson offense, which was already on a blistering pace to start the season, turned up another level. MacLeod was an offensive force on the afternoon with six goals, a career-high and tied for the second most in a single game in program history, and 11 of her 12 shots being on goal. Graduate attacker Lexi Edmonds, whose five shots were all on goal, and sophomore midfielder Natalie Shurtleff had four and three goals on the afternoon, respectively while Brooke Goldstein, Regan Byrne, Blaire Byrne, Jasmine Staton and Lindsey Marshall all scored a pair of goals. In total, 11 different Tigers scored on the afternoon. Goldstein recorded her second game with four assists, a team-high, with Demma Hall, Shurtleff, and Marshall each contributing two assists. Leading the dominant draw unit, freshman Kira Balis attained the highest number of draw controls in Clemson Lacrosse history, with 18 on Sunday. Blair Byrne led Clemson in ground balls with five, while Paris Masaracchia and Maggie Jordan had three each. B. Byrne and Masaracchia also joined Summer Agostino and Natalie Shurtleff in recording a pair of caused turnovers each. Emily Lamparter went 25 minutes of shutout goalkeeping as a major contributor to a 13-goal Clemson run. UP NEXT The Clemson Tigers are traveling to South Bend, Ind. to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m. NOTABLES The Tigers recorded program-highs in shots, shots on goal, goals, points and draw controls. Kayla Macleod and Kira Balis achieved a career-high of six goals and 18 draw controls, respectively. Natalie Shurtleff and Lexi Edmonds both recorded hat tricks, and 11 Tigers scored at least one goal. Paris Masaracchia, Blaire Byrne and Maggie Jordan all recorded at least three ground balls. Four different Tigers caused at least two turnovers. YOUR TIGERS ARE 3-0! pic.twitter.com/DWMq4CXAnd — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) February 16, 2025 Kayla MacLeod with a new career high 6⃣ goals!



