Tigers roll over Camels

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. — On Wednesday, March 8, the Clemson Tigers (6-2) defeated the Campbell Camels (3-3), 18-7 at Historic Riggs Field. Jayln Jimerson led all scorers for Clemson with four goals, while goalie Emily Lamparter recorded eight saves.

Eight different Tigers found the back of the net this afternoon. Marina Miller and Hanna Hilcoff would be right behind Jimerson as each of them earned hat tricks.

Clemson won the draw control battle, securing 17 of the 28 draws. In addition, the Tigers outshot Campbell 29 to 19. The Tigers registered 21 caused turnovers, including an interception turned goal from Miller.

After a contested first quarter, the Tiger’s took control of the game and began to pull away in the second quarter. Throughout the first 15 minutes the Tigers and Camels would take turns putting the ball in the back of the net. Although Campbell struck first, Clemson’s Miya Scanlan would put the Tigers on the board just under two minutes after. At the end of the first quarter the game was tied at 3-3. After a tight battle in the first quarter, Clemson would go into halftime with a 7-4 lead.

In the third quarter, Clemson scored seven unanswered goals, giving them a comfortable 15-7 lead entering the last quarter of the game. Early in the fourth quarter, a goal from Miller put Clemson up by ten and triggered the running clock for the rest of the game.

Next, Clemson will host their first home ACC game as they face the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday March 11 at 12:00 p.m.