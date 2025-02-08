Tigers roll at Davidson to open season

NOTABLES: -Lexi Edmonds, Lindsey Marshall and Kayla MacLeod each recorded four goals in their season debut -Nine Tigers recorded multiple ground balls -Summer Agostino had a record-setting defensive performance, tying two single-game records for Clemson -Four Tigers had a multi-point performance DAVIDSON, N.C. - Agostino's benchmark defensive performance and four goals apiece from MacLeod, Marshall, and Edmonds propelled Clemson lacrosse (1-0) to a 14-6 road win over Davidson (0-1) in the season-opener. Edmonds, a graduate transfer from Pennsylvania also added two assists in her debut for the Tigers. The ACC’s 2024 save percentage leader, Emily Lamparter, tallied 12 saves on 18 Davidson attempts on goal, her tenth career start with double-digit stops. Clemson outshot the Wildcats 31-20, led in draw controls 15-8, and had a 32-19 advantage in ground balls. Agostino, a senior midfielder for the Tigers, had a career game as a defensive threat. The New York native led the Tigers with five ground balls and three caused turnovers, both of which tied their respective records for the most in Clemson history. Marshall, who scored 125 goals in her time at Towson before transferring to Clemson as part of Inside Lacrosse’s No. 7-ranked transfer class, wasted little time in creating an impact for her new club, scoring twice in the first quarter and adding two more in the third. MacLeod, a sophomore from Roswell, Ga. picked up where she left off the 2024 season, when she scored 30 goals and earned a Freshman All-ACC nod. She took eight total shots, putting five on net and scoring on three of them, and also added an assist. Freshman Kira Balis, ranked as a top-25 player in the 2024 class, had ten draw controls in her college debut. MacLeod scored the first goal of the season, putting one past Davidson goalie Kayla Joyce a little over three minutes into the contest. Davidson would respond with three consecutive goals over the next five minutes. That’s when two of Clemson’s transfers, Edmonds and Marshall, gave the Tigers an offensive lift, scoring five of Clemson’s seven straight goals from the 7:02 mark of the first quarter through the 7:01 mark of the third quarter. The Tigers held Davidson without a goal for more than 30 minutes as Lamparter turned away five shots during the stretch, which also included six Davidson turnovers. The Tigers took a 7-3 lead into halftime and extended its lead to 12-4 on Jasmine Stanton’s first goal of the season 55 seconds into the fourth quarter. Davidson scored a pair of fourth-quarter goals to cut the deficit to 12-6, before Demma Hall added a goal with 54 seconds to play and Edmonds followed up with the final goal with 27 seconds in regulation. UP NEXT The Tigers will conclude their two-game road stint in Nashville, Tennessee, against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday, February 12, at 3 PM.