Tigers fall in double OT to No. 5 Irish

CLEMSON, S.C. – After forcing No. 5 Notre Dame into double overtime, Clemson fell 14-13 to the Fighting Irish on Friday, March 22 at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. Four Tigers notched multi-point games, with Kayla Macelod leading with five, Regan Byrne and Claire Bockstie registering a hat trick, and Caitlin McElwee putting the ball in the back of the net twice. The Tigers draw team gave Clemson an advantage as they won the draw control battle 17 to 13. However, 18 turnovers from the Tigers hurt Clemson as they fought neck-and-neck throughout the game. The Freshman Kayla Macelod led the charge for Clemson with a career high of five goals, including three critically important goals in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 12-12. Goalie Emily Lamparter also came up big as she had a save in the last seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime and again in the last seconds of the first overtime, totaling 11 saves on 14 shots. Claire Bockstie got Clemson on the board first with a goal from a free position. Notre Dame and Clemson then went back and forth scoring, but Clemson would earn the 4-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Regan Byrne then continued Clemson’s momentum into the second quarter with her first goal of the day. At the end of the first half, the Tigers took advantage of a man-up power play as Natalie Shurtleff found Caitlin McElwee to make the score Clemson 6, Notre Dame 7 at halftime. After scoring the first two goals of the second half, Clemson gave up four consecutive goals to Notre Dame, so the Tiger’s trailed the Fighting Irish by three at the start of the fourth quarter. Regan Byrne scored a momentum shifting goal with 10:50 left in the game. Clemson went on to score four consecutive goals of their own, three of which coming from Macleod, to even the score at 12-12. After Jackie Wolak put Notre Dame up, Bocksite pulled Clemson back even at 13-13. A big save from Emily Lamparter in the last seconds brought the game to overtime. Bella Karstien secured a highly contested draw to give Clemson a chance on offense to win the game. After the Tigers went scoreless on offense, Lamparter came up with another big save to send the game into double overtime. Once again, the Tigers got the ball first. However, a turnover on offense gave the ball back to Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish took advantage and with 52 seconds left scored to secure the 14-13 victory. Up next, the Clemson Tigers are set to host Queens on Sunday, March 24 with the game slated for 1 p.m. Together till the end pic.twitter.com/8dPs3lFttE — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 23, 2024