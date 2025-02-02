Tigers capture highest-ranked win since 2015, stay unbeaten

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson Men's Tennis (5-0) won the doubles point and four singles matches in straight sets en route to a 5-2 win over No. 16 Michigan State (4-3) on Sunday at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center in front of a rowdy home crowd. "It was a great atmosphere today and a really competitive match against a well-coached, top program." Head Coach Brandon Wagner said. "I'm proud of our guys with the work they are putting in and it showed today. We have good take-aways from today and lots to get back to work on before another big test next Friday. Go Tigers!" The victory marked Clemson's first top 25 win under Wagner, now in his second season. It was Clemson's first top-25 win since 2022 and its highest ranked win since beating No. 15 Virginia Tech on March 15, 2015. In doubles, the No. 22 ranked duo of Max Smith and Noa Vukadin took down the Spartan pairing of Ozan Baris and Mitchell Sheldon, 6-4 to give Clemson the early momentum. Earning the point for the Tigers was Wissam Abderrahman and Romain Gales as they secured the 7(7)-6(2) tiebreak victory on court three over Matthew Forbes and Vuk Radjenovic to provide Clemson the 1-0 lead. The Tigers continued their momentum into singles as four Tigers came away with wins on the day. Sophomore Marko Mesarovic was the first to secure a victory as he defeated Taym Alazmeh 6-2, 6-2 on court five. Vukadin took down the nation's 8th-ranked player, Ozan Baris, 6-4, 7-5 on court one for the highest-ranked win of his career. Finalizing the win for Clemson was Gales as he secured a massive 7-6, 6-4 victory over Michigan State's Vuk Radjenovic. Shortly after Gales' win, Smith secured the Tigers final win of the day on court six as he downed David Saye 7-5, 6-4 to end the match, 5-2. Up next, the Tigers will host in-state rival South Carolina on Friday, February 7 at 5 p.m. at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility for the Palmetto Series and the Duckworth Classic. Fans are encouraged to come around 4:30 p.m. as the team is set to honor the Duckworth Family before the match begins. For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s tennis team, follow @ClemsonMTennis on Twitter and Instagram. Singles (Order of Finish: 2,5,3,1,4,6) No. 69 Noa Vukadin (CU) def. No. 8 Ozan Baris (MSU), 6-4, 7-5 No. 83 Max Sheldon (MSU) def. Viktor Markov (CU), 6-2, 6-2 No. 40 Matthew Forbes (MSU) def. No. 92 Wissam Abderrahman (CU), 6-4, 6-3 Romain Gales (CU) def. Vuk Radjenovic (MSU), 7-6, 6-4 Marko Mesarovic (CU) def. Taym Alazmeh (MSU), 6-2, 6-2 No. 96 Max Smith (CU) def. David Saye (MSU), 7-5, 6-4 Doubles (Order of Finish: 3,1) No. 22 Vukadin/Smith (CU) def. Baris/Sheldon (MSU), 6-4 Damm/Markov (CU) vs. No. 66 Alazameh/Rakhmatuallayev (MSU), unfinished No. 69 Abderrahman/Gales (CU) def. Forbes/Radjenovic (MSU), 7-6 HUUUUUUGE!!!

First Top 16 win since 2015!!



Big moves for Clemson Men’s Tennis! 🐅🎾 https://t.co/qa3VyZZ7T6 — Graham Neff (@GrahamNeff) February 2, 2025 ROMAIN SEALS THE WIN FOR THE TIGERS AS THEY TAKE DOWN NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cSOVNZY2sr — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) February 2, 2025 Noa Vukadin just took down the No. 8 singles player in the nation, 6-4, 7-5 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KkCG2bt9mR — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) February 2, 2025