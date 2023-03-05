Clemson lacrosse got back on track with a blowout win at Longwood on Sunday (Clemson athletics photo).
Clemson lacrosse got back on track with a blowout win at Longwood on Sunday (Clemson athletics photo).

Tigers cap road trip by dominating Lancers
by - Sunday, March 5, 2023, 3:31 PM

Farmville, Va. — The Clemson Tigers Lacrosse team (5-2) handled business in Farmville, Va. and defeats the Longwood Lancers 21-3 on Sunday, March 5.

Clemson got off to a quick start and scored eight goals in the first quarter. Emma Tilson started the scoring off for the Tigers, continuing her streak of scoring at least once in every game this season. Gianna New and Hanna Hilcoff made their presence known, leading Clemson in scoring with five and four goals respectively. Five other Tigers would put the ball in the back of the net during the game, including Sofia Chepenik, Belle Martire, Marina Miller, Miya Scanlan and Jalyn Jimerson

Emily Lamparter forced a shutout in the first quarter, as the Tiger’s were up 8-0. Hilcoff continued Clemson’s momentum and scored the first goal of the second quarter. Longwood would score two in the second quarter and one in the third, but Clemson held them scoreless in the fourth.

The Tigers outshot the Lancers 44-10 and won 22 out of the 28 draws. In addition, Clemson had their best yet performance clearing the ball, clearing all 17 of their clears successfully. Meanwhile Clemson’s ride forced five unsuccessful clears from Longwood.

Up next Clemson will return home for a five game home stretch. First up, Clemson will face Campbell on Wednesday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m. on Historic Riggs Field.


Comment on this story
Print   
No. 4 Tigers edge Orange to complete sweep
No. 4 Tigers edge Orange to complete sweep
Tigers cap road trip by dominating Lancers
Tigers cap road trip by dominating Lancers
Clemson's 2023 ACC Tournament schedule set
Clemson's 2023 ACC Tournament schedule set
No. 4 Tigers open ACC action with doubleheader sweep of Orange
No. 4 Tigers open ACC action with doubleheader sweep of Orange
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Other Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest