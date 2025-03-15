Clemson broke a 10 match losing-streak as the Tigers secured their first win over the Tar Heels since 2013, also the first time Clemson has swept UNC since 1997. (Clemson athletics graphic)
Tigers break streak versus UNC, stay unbeaten in ACC for best start since 1969
CU Athletic Communications - Saturday, March 15 2025

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers (16-1, 5-0) secured a 4-0 sweep over the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-5, 3-2) as they picked up their fifth conference win on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility.

With the sweep, Clemson broke a 10 match losing-streak as the Tigers secured their first win over the Tar Heels since 2013. The match also marked the first time Clemson has swept UNC since 1997.

“Our guys were ready to go today and I was glad to see them take care of what they needed to," Head Coach Brandon Wagner said. "We are continuing to build something special with this group; they are learning and growing through a successful process. They have a great opportunity this Sunday against a top team, and we look forward to seeing the support from everyone who can come out. Go Tigers!”

In doubles, Wissam Abderrahman and Romain Gales swiftly defeated Chris Xu and Nick Mangiapane 6-3. In a thrilling comeback, Max Smith and Noa Vukadin defeated Vladislav Melnic and Patrick Schoen 6-4 to secure the doubles point for Clemson.

In singles, Marko Mesarovic opened up the scoring for the Tigers with a dominant 6-0, 6-2, win over Diego Jarry. Smith followed up with a 6-2, 6-2, victory over Perumov. To clinch the match for Clemson, Viktor Markov defeated No. 123 Anthony Wright 7-5, 6-4.

The Tigers have impressed all season long as their 16-1 record is the program's best start since 1969. Clemson also continues to dominate at home as they improved their win streak to 12-0 at Duckworth.

Up next, the No. 24 Tigers will host No. 11 Duke on Sunday, March 16 at 12 p.m. ET at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s tennis team, follow @ClemsonMTennis on Twitter and Instagram.

RESULTS:

Clemson (16-1), 4 vs UNC (9-5), 0

Doubles

No. 56 Smith/Vukadin (CU) def. Melnic/Schoen (UNC), 6-4

Mesarovic/Markov (CU) vs. Jarry/Wright (UNC), 4-5 unfinished

Abderrahman/Gales (CU) def. Xu/Mangiapane (UNC), 6-3

Order of Finish: 3, 1

Singles

No. 84 Wissam Abderrahman (CU) vs. Vladislav Melnic (UNC), 6-7 (4-7), 3-2, uf

No. 58 Noa Vukadin (CU) vs. No. 111 Chris Xu (UNC), 6-7 (4-7), 0-1, uf

Viktor Markov (CU) def. No. 123 Anthony Wright (UNC), 7-5, 6-4

Marko Mesarovic (CU) def. Diego Jarry (UNC), 6-0, 6-2

Romain Gales (CU) vs. Nick Mangiapane (UNC), 7-5, 4-4, uf

Max Smith (CU) def. Dennis Perumov (UNC), 6-2, 6-2

Order of Finish: 4, 6, 3

