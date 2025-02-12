Three hat tricks power dominating Clemson win at Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For the second consecutive game, graduate attackers Lindsey Marshall and Lexi Edmonds and sophomore attacker Kayla MacLeod each recorded a hat trick en route to a Clemson (2-0) victory over Vanderbilt (1-1), 20-12. Clemson outshot the Commodores 33-19, led in draw controls 22-14, and had a 18-14 advantage in ground balls. Overall, the Tigers showed out offensively, with Edmonds having a team-high and career-high five goals on the day with two assists for the fourth-most points all-time for Tiger Lacrosse. MacLeod followed up with her second four-goal effort in as many games, while Marshall put three in the cage. Natalie Shurtleff and Katie Castiello each had a pair of scores, with Castiello adding two assists. Brooke Goldstein and Susan Lowther each scored their first collegiate goals, and Babcock scored her first goal as a Tiger. Midfielder Blair Byrne opened the first-quarter scoring barrage for the Tigers that saw Clemson take an early 8-3 lead. Marshall and MacLeod both started hot and recorded hat tricks within the first quarter, with Katie Castiello joining in on the action with a goal of her own. Clemson outshot Vanderbilt 13-4, with 11 of those shots being on goal during the first quarter of play and dominated the draw circle 9-3. On the defensive side, Agostino and Babcock continued to show off as defensive threats, recording three caused turnovers, with Lowther contributing two caused turnovers of her own. Four Tigers picked up multiple ground balls and with 14 different Tigers picking up at least one. Balis also showed herself as a force in the draw circle and recorded her second straight double-digit draw control effort to help Clemson out-draw the Commodores 22-14. UP NEXT The Tigers are set to take on the Stetson Hatters for the home opener on Sunday, February 16 at noon at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. NOTABLES -Five Tigers had a multi-goal game with nine different Clemson players scoring overall. -Kayla Macleod, Lexi Edmonds, and Lindsay Marshall all recorded hat-tricks against the Commodores. -Summer Agostino and Bridget Babcock recorded three caused turnovers each. -Kira Balis had her second consecutive double-digit draw game, recording 10 draw controls. The Tigers outdid Vanderbilt 22-14 in draw controls. Two games, Two wins 🙌 pic.twitter.com/n5q9j1iAMG — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) February 12, 2025