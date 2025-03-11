No. 9 Tigers fall to Bears

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 9/9 Clemson Tigers (6-2, 2-1 ACC) fell to the Mercer Bears (3-4) at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex on Tuesday afternoon, 10-11. KEY PERFORMANCES Natalie Shurtleff: Two goals, one assist, four groundballs, one caused turnover, one draw control Lexi Edmonds: Two goals, one assist, two groundballs, one caused turnover Bridget Babcock: Four groundballs, one caused turnover, one draw control NOTABLES Shurtleff, Edmonds, Lindsey Marshall and Kayla MacLeod each tallied a pair of goals. Clemson also recorded 11 caused turnovers to Mercer’s six with nine different Tigers causing a turnover. The Tigers picked up more ground balls than the Bears, holding them to only 17, four below Mercer’s season average. Shurtleff, Marshall and Bridget Babcock all notched three or more ground balls. HOW IT HAPPENED Regan Byrne started the Tigers off in the first quarter, netting a goal off of a pass from Goldstein to tie the game 1-1. Demma Hall then scored a free-position goal as the Tigers were a man-up in play, 2-1. After a quartet of Bear goals to end the first period, Edmonds responded off of an assist from Hall, 3-6. The Tigers found themselves down at the half, 3-7. Edmonds kicked off the Tigers in the third quarter, getting her second of the game and 18th of the season with an assist from Castiello. Shurtleff then added her goal 16th of the season, 5-8. Marshall, a man-up, and Shurtleff scored back-to-back goals to decrease the goal deficit, resulting in a 7-8 score heading into the fourth quarter. Less than 30 seconds into the final quarter, MacLeod netted a man-up goal to tie the game. Still a man-up, Marshall tallied her 23rd goal of the season off of an assist from Shurtleff to tie the game once again at 9-9. After the Bears put up one, MacLeod matched the movement to keep the Tigers in the game, 10-10. With one final goal from the Bears, the game ended in a 11-10 Mercer win. UP NEXT The Tigers return on Saturday, March 15th against the North Carolina Tar Heels at noon at the Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill.