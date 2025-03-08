Clemson lacrosse suffered its first loss of the 2025 season (Clemson athletics photo).
Clemson lacrosse suffered its first loss of the 2025 season (Clemson athletics photo).

No. 6 Tigers suffer first loss in upset by No. 18 Duke
CU Athletic Communications - 15 minutes ago

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 7/6 Clemson Tigers (6-1, 2-1 ACC) dropped its first game of the season against the No. 17/18 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 2-1 ACC), 11-12, on Saturday afternoon at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex.

KEY PERFORMANCES

Lindsey Marshall: five goals, 71.4% shooting rate

Natalie Shurtleff: three goals, 60% shooting rate, two draw controls

Summer Agostino: one goal, three ground balls, two caused turnovers

Bridget Babcock: four ground balls, three draw controls

NOTABLES

Marshall recorded a season-high five goals, the most she’s had with the Tigers.

Shurtleff recorded the eighth hat trick of her career, tying her season and career-high

Emily Lamparter defended against seven free position opportunities, only allowing one to go in.

This was Clemson’s third straight ACC game to be decided by a goal.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Shurtleff started the scoring off for the Tigers less than three minutes after the first draw.

After a ground ball from Maddie Wrenn, Marshall scored her first of the game from the eight-meter.

Thirty seconds after that, Marshall notched her second in the cage to put the Tigers up 3-0.

Shurtleff scored her second goal of the quarter converting from the free position line.

Lamparter recorded five saves in her shutout first quarter.

After Duke scored its first goal of the game, Clemson went coast-to-coast with Agostino cashing in for her first goal of the season.

Brooke Goldstein notched her first goal of the game to make Clemson’s lead, 6-3.

Marshall notched the game’s first hat trick to break the tie, 7-6.

After a pair of goals from Duke, Marshall’s fourth and fifth goals of the game put the Tigers back up, 9-8.

Shurtleff recorded her hat trick to conclude the three-goal run by the Tigers to put the Tiger advantage, 10-8.

Kayla MacLeod recorded her first goal of the match and Clemson’s last goal to make the game, 11-9.

UP NEXT

Clemson finishes its three-game homestand against the Mercer Bears on Tuesday, March 11 at 3 p.m. for Staff Appreciation Day.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Rising junior Tennessee QB's dream comes true with Clemson visit
Rising junior Tennessee QB's dream comes true with Clemson visit
No. 6 Tigers suffer first loss in upset by No. 18 Duke
No. 6 Tigers suffer first loss in upset by No. 18 Duke
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. Davidson game two
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. Davidson game two
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Other Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts