No. 6 Tigers suffer first loss in upset by No. 18 Duke

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 7/6 Clemson Tigers (6-1, 2-1 ACC) dropped its first game of the season against the No. 17/18 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 2-1 ACC), 11-12, on Saturday afternoon at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. KEY PERFORMANCES Lindsey Marshall: five goals, 71.4% shooting rate Natalie Shurtleff: three goals, 60% shooting rate, two draw controls Summer Agostino: one goal, three ground balls, two caused turnovers Bridget Babcock: four ground balls, three draw controls NOTABLES Marshall recorded a season-high five goals, the most she’s had with the Tigers. Shurtleff recorded the eighth hat trick of her career, tying her season and career-high Emily Lamparter defended against seven free position opportunities, only allowing one to go in. This was Clemson’s third straight ACC game to be decided by a goal. HOW IT HAPPENED Shurtleff started the scoring off for the Tigers less than three minutes after the first draw. After a ground ball from Maddie Wrenn, Marshall scored her first of the game from the eight-meter. Thirty seconds after that, Marshall notched her second in the cage to put the Tigers up 3-0. Shurtleff scored her second goal of the quarter converting from the free position line. Lamparter recorded five saves in her shutout first quarter. After Duke scored its first goal of the game, Clemson went coast-to-coast with Agostino cashing in for her first goal of the season. Brooke Goldstein notched her first goal of the game to make Clemson’s lead, 6-3. Marshall notched the game’s first hat trick to break the tie, 7-6. After a pair of goals from Duke, Marshall’s fourth and fifth goals of the game put the Tigers back up, 9-8. Shurtleff recorded her hat trick to conclude the three-goal run by the Tigers to put the Tiger advantage, 10-8. Kayla MacLeod recorded her first goal of the match and Clemson’s last goal to make the game, 11-9. UP NEXT Clemson finishes its three-game homestand against the Mercer Bears on Tuesday, March 11 at 3 p.m. for Staff Appreciation Day. First half frames from our game against Duke! Halfway done 💪 pic.twitter.com/YJOBQdJ1uu — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 8, 2025