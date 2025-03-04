No. 6 Tigers dominate Royals

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 7/6 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 2-0 ACC) took care of business on Tuesday night at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex and extended the program’s longest ever winning streak to six games after a blistering 25-5 victory over the Queens Royals (2-4). KEY PERFORMANCES Regan Byrne: Five goals Lindsey Marshall: Three goals, one ground ball, one caused turnover Demma Hall: Three goals, two assists Summer Agostino: One assist, three ground balls, three caused turnovers Susan Lowther: Three goals Kira Balis: 20 draw controls, two ground balls, two caused turnovers HOW IT HAPPENED Natalie Shurtleff started the Tigers off strong with two goals in the firsts three minute of the game. After Queens responded by netting two back-to-back, Lindsey Marshall got her first of the game. Kayla MacLeod extended the Tigers’ lead by scoring a free-position goal, 4-2. With the Tigers a man-up, Lexi Edmonds found the back of the net from an assist from Brooke Goldstein, 5-3. In the last minute of the first quarter, R. Byrne got a man-up goal off of an assist from Goldstein before Bridget Babcock quickly matched with an end-to-end goal of her own, 7-3. MacLeod got her second goal of the game early in the second quarter, further increasing the Tiger’s lead 8-3. A minute later, Castiello netted her first goal of the game. As the Tigers were a man-up, MacLeod recorded a hat-trick by finding the back of the net from a free-position shot and scored her 20th goal of the season. With an assist from Stanton, Marshall got her second of the game, 11-3. Hall then added another, scoring her second goal of the season. Soon after, Stanton and Castiello netted back-to-back goals to end the half, 14-4. Early in the third quarter, Marshall achieved a hat-trick off of a pass from Hall, 15-4. In less than two minutes, R. Byrne scored two goals for her first hat trick of the season with assists from Agostino and Stanton. R. Byrne then got her fourth goal of the game off of a pass from Hall, 18-4. Hall found the back of the net to further increase the Tigers’ lead, before Queens netted one to end the third quarter 19-5. Lowther started the Tigers off in the fourth quarter, picking up her second goal of the season. R. Byrne tallied another goal, her fifth of the game, with an assist from Goldstein. Lowther found the net once again to extend Clemson’s lead 22-5, Wise then scored her first goal of the game, and second goal of the season. Lowther netted her third in the back of the cage off of a pass from Stanton to make the score 24-5 for her first hat trick of her career. Hall concluded the game with her first hat trick of her career to finalize the Tiger’s 25-5 victory. NOTABLES The Tigers draw unit once again stood out and broke the team record by winning 29 out of a possible 33 draw controls. Balis led the way with 19 draw control wins, breaking her own record for the most in a single game by any Clemson Lacrosse player ever and the second most in a single game in Division I. Regan Byrne recorded a season-high five goals while Kayla MacLeod, Marshall, Lowther and Hall all notched hat tricks, the latter two’s first ever. Fresh off her national and conference defensive player of the week accolades, Agostino put up another three ground ball, three caused turnover effort, her fourth such this season and her fifth causing three or more turnovers. 11 different Tigers scored a goal on the way to scoring the second-most goals in a Clemson Lacrosse game in program history and the third-most in a single game this season, behind Clemson’s home opener over Stetson, 26-6. UP NEXT The Tigers return on Saturday, March 8th against the Duke Blue Devils at noon at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. The game will serve as Clemson Lacrosse’s Military Appreciation Day. Cruising through the first half pic.twitter.com/ASzMTxpNtW — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 4, 2025 Another dominant result for @ClemsonWlax! 🐅👏 pic.twitter.com/4L6cU9kzHg — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 4, 2025