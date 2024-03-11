No. 20 Tigers roll Terriers

CU Athletic Communications by

SPARTANBURG , S.C. – Clemson (6-2, 1-2 ACC) took care of business and defeated Wofford (2-3) 23-4, its biggest win margin yet this season, on Monday, March 11 in Spartanburg, S.C. The Tigers scored 17 unanswered goals, shutting the Terriers out for 43:37 minutes in the second half. “It was a great team effort today,” said Head Coach Allison Kwolek. “Everyone gave maximum effort and helped keep the momentum in our favor.” The Tigers won 67% of the draws and had a 100% success rate on their clear attempts. Clemson outshot Wofford 36 to 19 and picked up 21 ground balls compared to Wofford’s 19. A season high of 12 players put points on the board for Clemson, including Megan Halczuk registering her first of the season. Six players recorded multiple goals, with Regan Byrne and Claire Bockstie each scoring four to lead the Tigers in the game. Freshman Natalie Shurtleff led in overall points with three assists and two goals. All three of Clemson’s goalies got in the cage. Emily Lamparter started in goal and recorded five saves on eight shots. In the second half, Krissy Kowalski came up with two saves to notch a shutout, meanwhile Ava Delyra only let in one goal in the final two minutes of the game. Clemson got on the board quickly as Natalie Shurtleff scored in the first 28 seconds of the game. The Tigers would go on to outscore Wofford 6-3 in the first quarter. Wofford scored the last goal of the first quarter but would not score again until there was only 1:23 left in the game. The Tigers outscored the Terriers 17-1 in the last three quarters of the game, making the final score 23-4. Up Next: Clemson will play at Louisville as they return to ACC play on Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. That twin connection >>>



Blair Byrne 🤝Regan Byrne pic.twitter.com/wFQXOPrzut — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 11, 2024 This transition!! 👏



Bella Karstien ➡️ Claire Bockstie pic.twitter.com/tJGB6CMmM9 — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 11, 2024 Taking care of business 💪 pic.twitter.com/hu7PJ9tEM5 — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 11, 2024