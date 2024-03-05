No. 20 Tigers roll at Mercer

TigerNet Staff by

Macon, Ga. - The No. 20 Clemson Tigers (5-1, 1-1 ACC) dominated all 60 minutes on the draw, offense, and defense, propelling them to defeat the Mercer Bears 22-10 on Tuesday, March 5 in Macon, Ga. “I was proud of how the team started the game,” said Head Coach Allison Kwolek. “We were aggressive all over the field and put a lot of pressure on Mercer's offense right away. Megan had an incredible day at the draw and kept us at an advantage throughout the entire 60 minutes.” Winning 24 of the 32 draws, Clemson controlled the pace of the game and gave themselves plenty of scoring opportunities. The Tigers took advantage and outshot the Bears 47 to 19. Claire Bockstie, Clemson’s leading scorer, led the way once again as she tied her career high with six goals. Freshman Natalie Shurtleff was behind her with three goals, her second hat trick of the season. Also notably, Maryland transfer Demma Hall notched her first two goals as a Tiger. Seven other Tigers would put the ball in the back of the net to bring the total number of goal scorers to 10. On defense, Clemson successfully cleared 31 of their 32 clears and forced six caused turnovers. Goalie’s Emily Lamparter and Krissy Kowalski split time in cage as each played 30 minutes. Both goalies came up with three saves and allowed five goals each in the game. Although Mercer got on the board first, Clemson responded with seven consecutive goals in the first quarter. The Tigers would keep a comfortable lead the rest of the game as they would remain up by at least seven goals in the rest of the game. Up Next: Clemson will return home to face No. 8 North Carolina on Saturday, March 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now