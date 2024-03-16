No. 20 Clemson can't hold off Cardinals comeback

CU Athletic Communications by

LOUISVILLE, KY - Despite winning the draw control battle and leading the Cardinals for most of the game, No. 20 Clemson (6-3, 1-3 ACC) fell 13-12 to Louisville (4-5, 2-2 ACC) on the road on Saturday, March 16. The Tigers earned themselves opportunities to score as they outshot Louisville 37 to 32 and won the draw control battle 18 to 11. Fouls plagued Clemson and allowed Louisville to have 11 free position opportunities, five of which they scored off of. Notably, Clemson was perfect on clears as they successfully cleared all 12 of their attempts. Clemson’s leading scorer, Claire Bockstie, led the Tigers in scoring and total points as she notched four goals and the only two assists of the game. Right behind Bockstie was Hanna Hilcoff with a hat trick. With 3 draw controls, Hilcoff surpassed 200 career draw controls. In cage, Emily Lamparter played all game, saving 10 total shots, six of which were from a free position. A goal from Shannon Brazier 1:16 minutes into the game put Clemson on the board first. Louisville quickly responded with a goal of their own to tie the game. Two more goals from both Clemson and Louisville tied the game at 3-3 at the end of the first quarter. Clemson then went on to outscore Louisville 7-3 in the second quarter, putting Clemson up 10-6 at halftime. Louisville scored four consecutive goals in the third quarter to close the gap on Clemson’s lead. The Cardinal’s Nicole Perroni scored off a free position shot with 4:04 left in the game to take the lead for the first time in the whole game. Unable to find the net on offense, the score remained at 13-12 and Clemson lost their third game of the season. Up Next: Clemson will return home next Friday, March 22 to face Notre Dame at 7:00 p.m.