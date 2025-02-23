No. 19 Tigers take road win at No. 27 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA. – No. 19 Clemson Women’s Tennis (10-2, 1-1 ACC) defeated No. 27 Virginia Tech (9-3, 0-2 ACC), 4-0, in a Sunday matinee at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Virginia and split the weekend 1-1 to start ACC play. This is the Tigers' best start since the 2023 season, where Clemson started 11-1 and marks the third time the program has hit 10 wins through the first 12 matches since 2010. “Today, I saw our team's competitive effort to win a good ACC road match,” Head Coach Boomer Saia said. “Wins are never easy on the road, and our team responded well after Friday [a 4-0 win for No. 2 Virginia]. Proud of our team, and we look forward to playing back at our home courts this weekend.” No. 19 Clemson 4, No. 27 Virginia Tech 0 In doubles, the Tigers came out on top and claimed the point early. Court two’s, Romana Cisovska and Candela Yecora, quickly defeated Gamretkaia and Gorinsek, 6-4. Following shortly after on court three, Graduates Annabelle Davis and Sophia Hatton clinched the point in a 6-4 victory. Freshman duo Gaia Parravicini and Amelie Smejkalova were tied, 4-4 with the No. 51 ranked duo of Charlotte Cartledge and Ozlem Uslu when the match was left unfinished. In singles, Davis (6-2, 6-2 on court four), Artemis Aslanisvili (6-1, 6-4 on court five), and Cisovska (6-4, 6-3 on court three) each earned straight-set victories, with Cisovska earning the clinch. Parravicini led her match in the third set, Smejkalova was in a second-set tiebreak against Uslu, the nation’s No. 23 player, and Hatton was battling in her second set when their matches were abandoned. The Tigers return back to South Carolina as they take on Georgia Tech at The Duckworth Family Indoor Tennis Facility on Saturday, March 1, at 12 p.m. ET for this year’s Tennis Fest. There will be multiple opportunities for fans to come out and enjoy food, treats, and prizes throughout the weekend. Results Clemson 4, Virginia Tech 0 Doubles 1. Parravicini/Smejkalova (CU) vs. #51 Cartledge/Uslu (VT) – 4-4, unfinished 2. Cisovska/Yecora (CU) def. Gamretkaia/Gorinsek(VT) – 6-4 3. Davis/Hatton (CU) def. Aksu/Ziets-Segura (VT) – 6-4 Order of Finish: 2, 3 Singles 1. Amelie Smejkalova (CU) vs. #23 Özlem Uslu (VT) – 1-6, 6(2)-6(5), unfinished 2. Sophia Hatton (CU) vs. Tara Gorinsek (VT) – 2-6, 5-5, unfinished 3. Romana Cisovska (CU) def. Semra Aksu (VT) – 6-4, 6-3 4. Annabelle Davis (CU) def. Laima Frosch (VT) – 6-2, 6-2 5. No. 123 Artemis Aslanisvili (CU) def. Arina Gamretkaia (VT) – 6-1, 6-3 6. Gaia Parravicini (CU) vs. Mila Mulready (VT) – 6-2, 4-6, 2-0 unfinished Order of Finish: 4, 5, 3 AB takes the first singles win today!! 6-2, 6-2 🔥🔥#OB pic.twitter.com/8ZCKUB3WM1 — Clemson Women's Tennis (@ClemsonWTennis) February 23, 2025 Artemis brings the Tigers up 3-0 with her 6-1, 6-3 win ✨✨#OB pic.twitter.com/1NXjhHyJFS — Clemson Women's Tennis (@ClemsonWTennis) February 23, 2025 Romana clinches the win for the Tigers! 🐅✨ 6-4, 6-3#OB pic.twitter.com/naskEb9zWp — Clemson Women's Tennis (@ClemsonWTennis) February 23, 2025 FINAL SCORE!!#OB pic.twitter.com/6o3Kyl7qo6 — Clemson Women's Tennis (@ClemsonWTennis) February 23, 2025