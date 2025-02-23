This is the Tigers' best start since the 2023 season, where Clemson started 11-1 and marks the third time the program has hit 10 wins through the first 12 matches since 2010.
This is the Tigers' best start since the 2023 season, where Clemson started 11-1 and marks the third time the program has hit 10 wins through the first 12 matches since 2010.

No. 19 Tigers take road win at No. 27 Virginia Tech
CU Athletic Communications - 46 minutes ago

BLACKSBURG, VA. – No. 19 Clemson Women’s Tennis (10-2, 1-1 ACC) defeated No. 27 Virginia Tech (9-3, 0-2 ACC), 4-0, in a Sunday matinee at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Virginia and split the weekend 1-1 to start ACC play.

This is the Tigers' best start since the 2023 season, where Clemson started 11-1 and marks the third time the program has hit 10 wins through the first 12 matches since 2010.

“Today, I saw our team's competitive effort to win a good ACC road match,” Head Coach Boomer Saia said. “Wins are never easy on the road, and our team responded well after Friday [a 4-0 win for No. 2 Virginia]. Proud of our team, and we look forward to playing back at our home courts this weekend.”

No. 19 Clemson 4, No. 27 Virginia Tech 0

In doubles, the Tigers came out on top and claimed the point early.

Court two’s, Romana Cisovska and Candela Yecora, quickly defeated Gamretkaia and Gorinsek, 6-4. Following shortly after on court three, Graduates Annabelle Davis and Sophia Hatton clinched the point in a 6-4 victory.

Freshman duo Gaia Parravicini and Amelie Smejkalova were tied, 4-4 with the No. 51 ranked duo of Charlotte Cartledge and Ozlem Uslu when the match was left unfinished.

In singles, Davis (6-2, 6-2 on court four), Artemis Aslanisvili (6-1, 6-4 on court five), and Cisovska (6-4, 6-3 on court three) each earned straight-set victories, with Cisovska earning the clinch.

Parravicini led her match in the third set, Smejkalova was in a second-set tiebreak against Uslu, the nation’s No. 23 player, and Hatton was battling in her second set when their matches were abandoned.

The Tigers return back to South Carolina as they take on Georgia Tech at The Duckworth Family Indoor Tennis Facility on Saturday, March 1, at 12 p.m. ET for this year’s Tennis Fest. There will be multiple opportunities for fans to come out and enjoy food, treats, and prizes throughout the weekend.

Results

Clemson 4, Virginia Tech 0

Doubles

1. Parravicini/Smejkalova (CU) vs. #51 Cartledge/Uslu (VT) – 4-4, unfinished

2. Cisovska/Yecora (CU) def. Gamretkaia/Gorinsek(VT) – 6-4

3. Davis/Hatton (CU) def. Aksu/Ziets-Segura (VT) – 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 3

Singles

1. Amelie Smejkalova (CU) vs. #23 Özlem Uslu (VT) – 1-6, 6(2)-6(5),

unfinished

2. Sophia Hatton (CU) vs. Tara Gorinsek (VT) – 2-6, 5-5, unfinished

3. Romana Cisovska (CU) def. Semra Aksu (VT) – 6-4, 6-3

4. Annabelle Davis (CU) def. Laima Frosch (VT) – 6-2, 6-2

5. No. 123 Artemis Aslanisvili (CU) def. Arina Gamretkaia (VT) – 6-1,

6-3

6. Gaia Parravicini (CU) vs. Mila Mulready (VT) – 6-2, 4-6, 2-0 unfinished

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 3

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson completes weekend sweep with tight victory over NC A&T
Clemson completes weekend sweep with tight victory over NC A&T
No. 19 Tigers take road win at No. 27 Virginia Tech
No. 19 Tigers take road win at No. 27 Virginia Tech
No. 16 Cardinal win meet despite season-best Clemson score
No. 16 Cardinal win meet despite season-best Clemson score
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Other Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts