No. 16 Tigers rout UAlbany

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (8-4, 3-2 ACC) dominated the UAlbany Great Danes (3-7, 1-0 America East) on Wednesday evening, 14-2, at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. Freshman Brooke Goldstein broke the single season record for assists and tied the single game record in assists while freshman Kira Balis broke through the 100 draw control barrier. KEY PERFORMANCES Kayla MacLeod: Five goals, one assist, six points Lindsey Marshall: Four goals, one assist, five points Goldstein: Five assists Katie Castiello: three shots, two assists, five points NOTABLES Four Tigers recorded hat tricks and MacLeod recorded her third game of five or more goals. Clemson caused nine turnovers compared to UAlbany's two caused turnovers. Clemson scored eight from the eight-meter, the second most in a single game in Clemson Lacrosse history. Goldstein recorded five assists, tied for the most in a single game in Clemson history, and set a new program record for most assists in a single season. Balis became the second player to pass 100 draw controls in a Clemson uniform and is the fastest to reach that mark in Clemson history. HOW IT HAPPENED Regan Byrne started the scoring for Tigers via an assist from Katie Castiello, 1-0. After a quick response from the Great Danes, R. Byrne netted her second of the day off a pass from Lexi Edmonds to put Clemson back in the lead, 2-1. Less than 30 seconds later, Maggie Jordan scored her first goal of the season from a free-position shot. Marshall further increased the Tigers' lead with a free-position goal, 4-1. Edmonds notched her second goal of the day, 23rd of the season, off of an assist from Castiello. MacLeod ended the first quarter out with a bang as she netted Clemson's third free-position goal of the day, 6-1. Early in the second quarter, MacLeod got her second of the day, 31st of the season, from a free-position shot. MacLeod continued the Tigers' dominance as she scored while a man-up, achieving a hat-trick for the day, 8-2. Goldstein found Marshall in transition and led to a goal to help Clemson regain momentum after the Great Danes netted two, 9-4. Natalie Shurtleff and Edmonds each tallied a goal, both with help from Goldstein, 11-4. Marshall netted her 33rd of the season off of a free-position shot to help her team end the first half while up 12-4. Edmonds started the second half with a goal off a pass from Goldstein to secure her hat trick, 13-5. Castiello scored her 11th goal of the season off of a free-position shot. Marshall, with the help of MacLeod, got her fourth of the day, 15-6. Castiello netted a free-position goal to put the Tigers up by double digits, 16-6. Shurtleff found the back of the net for the second time, scoring her 23rd of the season. Castiello achieved the Tigers' fourth hat-trick of the day off of a pass from Marshall. Late in the third, Goldstein found MacLeod to enter the final quarter up 19-6. MacLeod recorded her fifth goal of the day, this time unassisted, 20-6. Summer Agostino was the final Tiger to put their name on the scoreboard as she netted a free-position shot, her second of the season, to end the game 21-8. UP NEXT The Clemson Tigers (8-4, 3-2 ACC) will face the California Golden Bears (5-6, 0-5 ACC) on Saturday, March 29 at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex at 12 p.m. for Senior Day.