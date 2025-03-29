No. 16 Tigers dominate Cal on Senior Day

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (9-4, 4-2 ACC) dominated the California Golden Bears (5-7, 0-6 ACC), 19-3, on Saturday afternoon at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. Freshman Kira Balis set the single-season draw control record with 109, breaking Ella Little’s inaugural season record of 108, and Lindsey Marshall captured her 200th career point. KEY PERFORMANCES Emily Lamparter: 72.7% save rate, eight saves Marshall: five goals, one assist, three ground balls, six points Lexi Edmonds: three goals, two assists, five points Summer Agostino: three ground balls, two caused turnovers Kayla MacLeod: three goals, three assists, one free position goal NOTABLES Balis’ seven draw effort led to her breaking Little’s single-season draw control record of 108. Balis ended the day with 111 draws on the season so far. Marshall’s second goal of the day led to the 200th point of her career. Lamparter recorded the third-highest save percentage in Clemson Lacrosse history with 72.7% and allowed zero free position goals on four attempts. The three goals allowed is tied for the fifth least in Clemson history, the most recent occurring in 2023 against Longwood. With the win, Clemson has tied its single-season record for most ACC wins in a season. Clemson’s 29 total points is tied for ninth all-time in Clemson Lacrosse history. The Tigers also had two five-goal runs and a seven-goal run to end the game. HOW IT HAPPENED Brooke Goldstein opened the scoring spree for the Tigers off an assist from Lexi Edmonds. Marshall followed up shortly after with an unassisted goal of her own for her 35th of the year. Just over a minute late, Regan Byrne scored her first of the afternoon off a pass from MacLeod. Marshall, from the eight meter this time, scored her second of the day, and pushed her career point total to 200. MacLeod finished the five-goal run for the Tigers off a Marshall assist. Marshall pushed the Tigers lead back to five after a goal from the eight-meter. Goldstein, off a MacLeod assist, grabbed put the Tigers up, 7-2, and for her 10th goal of the year. Katie Castiello scored her first goal of the day off an unassisted dodge early in the second quarter. Natalie Shurtleff, off a Goldstein pass, placed one in the cage for the Tigers less than a minute later. MacLeod scored her 36th of the season after another Goldstein assist to put Clemson up 10-2 at the half. Edmonds began her scoring early in the third with an unassisted goal to put the Tigers up 11-2. Two minutes later, R. Byrne put her second goal of the day into the cage unassisted. Marshall, continuing her dominance, put Clemson up by double-digits, 13-3. Edmonds scored less than a minute into the fourth off a Demma Hall assist. Hall then scored herself with help from Shurtleff. MacLeod, from the free position line, placed her third in the cage. Edmonds scored her third off a pass from MacLeod to make things, 17-3. Carly Wise scored the third goal of her career unassisted. Marshall capped the game off with her 39th goal of the season off Edmonds pass to close out the game, 19-3. UP NEXT Clemson closes out its home stretch against the East Carolina Pirates on Tuesday, April 1st. The Tigers will next face an ACC opponent on Saturday, April 5th when they travel to Blacksburg, Virginia and face the Virginia Tech Hokies. Both games will be streamed on ACCNX. Tigers stand strong at home!📍 pic.twitter.com/xvrJcbPGRJ — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 29, 2025