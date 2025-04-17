No. 14 Tigers wrap ACC slate with win over Panthers, set program record

CLEMSON, S.C. – Lindsey Marshall set the single-season record for goals and points as the No. 14 Clemson Tigers (12-5, 6-3 ACC) routed the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-8, 2-7 ACC) on Thursday evening at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex, 14-6. With the win, the Clemson Tigers have secured the fifth-seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament. Six conference wins is the most in program history and 12 overall wins is tied for the most in program history. KEY PERFORMANCES Kayla MacLeod: four goals, two assists, one caused turnover Marshall: four goals Summer Agostino: five ground balls, three caused turnovers Brooke Goldstein: four assists, two ground balls Natalie Shurtleff: one goal, two assists, three ground balls, two caused turnovers Emily Lamparter: ten saves, 62.5% save rate NOTABLES Lamparter recorded her fifth double-digit save effort on the year, the 11th of her career, and her fifth game this season with a save rate higher than 60%. She is now six saves away from achieving 400 in her career. After her four-goal effort, Marshall surpassed Gianna New’s record of 64 for the most points in a single-season in Clemson history. Her first goal of the evening also allowed her to exceed Hanna Hilcoff, who had 51 goals in 2023, for the most goals in a single-season in Clemson history. MacLeod surpassed Hilcoff’s 85-point barrier to become the all-time leader in points in Clemson Lacrosse history to sit at 90 points. Shurtleff also broke past the same record and stands at 88 points. Agostino continued her masterpiece of a season on defense. She outright claimed the second-most ground balls in Clemson history with 62 ground balls and closed in on the program record for caused turnovers, ending the day with 47 on the season and 53 in her career. HOW IT HAPPENED The Tigers started off strong with Marshall scoring back-to-back goals early in the first quarter thanks to assists from MacLeod and Goldstein. MacLeod scored her first of the day, 44th of the season, unassisted, to claim the points record not long after. Shurtleff netted a goal off of an assist from Lexi Edmonds to push the Clemson run to four goals. After the Panthers got their first goal on the scoreboard, Marshall netted her third of the day with help from Goldstein. Late in the first quarter, Goldstein passed to MacLeod, who found the back of the net once again to end the first stanza with a 6-1 Tiger lead Edmonds got her name on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, her 31st of the season, with Goldstein tallying the assist. MacLeod recorded a hat-trick with an unassisted goal, her 46th of the season, 8-2 Marshall netted her fourth of the day off of a free-position shot. Regan Byrne joined the group of goals, recording her 20th goal of the season with help from Shurtleff, 10-2. MacLeod, a man-up, tallied her fourth of the day against the Panthers before aiding Edmonds, who was also a man-up, 12-2 Entering the second half up by 10, Katie Castiello scored her only goal of the evening and 17th of the season, off of a free-position shot. In the final two minutes, Demma Hall scored the last Tiger goal of the game, her ninth of the season and concluded the contest with a final score of 14-6. UP NEXT The Clemson Tigers will take part in the ACC Tournament as the fifth seed. They will play on April 23 at 2 p.m. against an opponent to be determined later at American Legion Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. All games will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Linda decided to have herself a day!



She is now the single season record holder in goals and points!



