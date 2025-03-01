No. 14 Tigers knock off No. 6 Syracuse on road to stay undefeated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The No. 14 Clemson Tigers (5-0, 2-0 ACC) claimed the highest-ranked win in program history, taking down No. 6 Syracuse (3-3, 0-2 ACC), 9-8. The win over the Orange marked the second win in a row that was the highest ranked win in program history, after the Tigers beat the then-No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 12-11. With the win, the Tigers now also claim the longest win streak in program history with five in a row. KEY PERFORMANCES -Lindsey Marshall: Two goals, one assist, one ground ball, one caused turnover -Katie Castiello: Two goals, one assist -Natalie Shurtleff: Two goals, five draw controls -Emily Lamparter: Six saves, 42.9% save percentage -Summer Agostino: Five ground balls, two caused turnovers -Kira Balis: Eight draw controls NOTABLES -This is the highest-ranked win in program history and Clemson's first win against a top-five ranked team. The record for highest-ranked win in program history was broken earlier in the season as the Tigers defeated No. 11 Notre Dame, 12-11. -Lindsey Marshall, Katie Castiello, Natalie Shurtleff, and Lexi Edmonds all recorded a pair of goals for the Tigers while Kayla MacLeod netted one goal. -The Tigers won the draw control battle, 17-4. HOW IT HAPPENED Marshall started the Tigers off early, getting a goal less than four minutes into the first quarter. After Syracuse posted back-to-back goals, Edmonds responded with her 14th goal of the season with help from Castiello to tie things up. Marshall posted her second goal of the game, her 13th of the season, in the with a minute left in the first to claim the lead, 3-2. Castiello picked up her first goal of the game, kicking off the second quarter scoring and to increase the Clemson lead, 4-2. Shurtleff recorded her first goal of the game in the last 10 seconds of the first half after receiving a nice pass from Goldstein. In the second half, MacLeod scored her 17th goal of 2025 with an assist from Marshall as the Tigers were a man-up to put the Tigers up, 6-4. Syracuse tied up the game early in the fourth quarter, but Castiello got her seventh of the season to put the Tigers back up, 7-6 Shurtleff recorded her 10th goal of the season to and Edmonds her 15th to put the Tigers up, 9-7. Babcock picked up a groundball late to secure the Clemson win, 9-8. UP NEXT The Tigers return to the Clemson Lacrosse Complex on Tuesday, March 4th for a midweek match up against the Queens Royals at 4 p.m. for IPTAY Collegiate Club Night. The game will be streamed on ACCNX.