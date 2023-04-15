Clemson lacrosse improved to 11-5 and head home next week for a final regular season game in Riggs Field versus Pittsburgh. (Allen Hodges file photo)
No. 19/18 Tigers earn win at Virginia Tech
2023 Apr 15

Blacksburg, Va. – The No. 19/18 Clemson Tigers (11-5, 3-5 ACC) outlasted the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-7, 3-5 ACC), beating them on the road 16-12 on Saturday, April 15. Hanna Hilcoff led the charge with a season high of six goals. Marina Miller, Gianna New, and Chloe Martire all registered hat tricks on the day.

The Tigers outshot Virginia Tech 33-29, were 3-4 on free position shots, and won the draw control battle 18-14. Maddy Moloney impressed with a season high of five assists. Goalie Emily Lamparter saved 11 of 23 shots on cage, including saving three free position shots.

Clemson and Virginia Tech would go back and forth scoring for most of the day. Virginia Tech would find the goal first off a free position, but Belle Martire would respond soon after with a goal for Clemson. By the end of the first quarter Clemson was down 3-4.

Clemson began to pick up momentum in the second quarter and were able to score three straight goals to close out the first half. When the Tigers were man-up, a goal from New assisted by Moloney gave Clemson the 8-7 lead going into half time.

Two minutes into the second half, Moloney set Miller up to score her second goal of the game. Clemson would go into the fourth quarter with a narrow 12-10 lead. Virginia Tech then notched two goals to tie up the game with 8:44 left to play. The Tigers responded and scored four straight goals to close out the game and make the final score 16-12.

Up Next, the Tigers will conclude their inaugural regular season against Pittsburgh at home on Thursday, April 20 at 5:00 p.m.


