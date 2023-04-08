|
No. 19/15 Tigers fall at No. 1 Syracuse
|2023 Apr 8, Sat 17:13-
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The No. 19/15 Clemson Tigers (10-5, 2-5 ACC) lost to the No. 1 Syracuse Orange (14-0, 7-0 ACC), 19-10, on Saturday afternoon in Syracuse, N.Y. Hanna Hilcoff, Gianna New, Chloe Willard, and Miya Scanlan led all scorers with two goals each as six different Tigers recorded goals.
The graduate transfer, Willard, opened up scoring by putting the Tigers on the board first, thanks to an assist from Belle Martire. The Orange fired back with a goal of their own just two minutes later to even the score. After a 3-0 Syracuse run, Marina Miller found the back of the net as Martire recorded her second assist of the day and 10th assist of the season. Hilcoff opened up scoring in the second quarter for Clemson off a fast-break goal assisted by Bella Karstien to cut into Syracuse’s lead. In the final seconds of the second quarter, Hilcoff converted a free-position shot to close out scoring for the half as the Orange took a 9-4 lead entering the second half. During the first five minutes of the third quarter, New recorded her 42nd goal of the season as the Tigers continued to chip away at the Orange’s lead. Willard then etched her second goal of the day as Clemson was a man up to bring the Tigers within three. New scored her second goal of the game with under two minutes left in the third quarter as she found the back of the cage from a free-position shot. In the final quarter of the game, Jayln Jimmerson scored her first of the day from an assist by New. Within the final three minutes of the second half, Miya Scanlan scored back-to-back goals within thirty seconds. Goalie Emily Lamparter faced 40 shots this afternoon as she only allowed 19 and saved nine. Up Next, the Tigers will travel to Blacksburg, Va., to face the Hokies in its final road game. The game is set for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th.
