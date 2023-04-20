No. 17 Tigers wrap regular season with win over Panthers

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (12-5, 4-5 ACC) defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 17-7 (4-12, 0-9 ACC) at Historic Riggs on Thursday evening to close out its inaugural season. The Tigers went 9-1 at home for its first and last season at Historic Riggs Field. Clemson outscored its opponents by 121 with 182 goals scored while only allowing 61 goals. Emily Lamparter, Ella Little and Hanna Hilcoff all cemented themselves into the Clemson Lacrosse history books in today’s 17-7 win over Pittsburgh. Lamparter etched her 100th save of the season and her career, Ella Little secured her 100th draw control, and Hanna Hilcoff scored her 50th of the season. Eight different Tigers recorded goals for Clemson with Gianna New, Marina Miller, and Belle Martire leading all scorers with three goals each. Hanna Hilcoff, Sofia Chepenik, and Miya Scanlan scored two a piece. Seniors Emma Tilson and Maddy Moloney found the back of the net at the end of the game to secure Clemson’s win. New opened up scoring for Clemson as she scored first within the first minute of the game. Four different Tigers scored in the first quarter as New recorded her 11th hat trick of the season. In the second quarter, Martire went on a 3-0 run of her own for her 3rd hat trick of the season as Clemson entered the second half with a 10-3 lead. The Tigers’ defense showed out in the second half as they only allowed four goals in the final thirty minutes of the game. Lamparter saved 9 shots and only allowed 5 goals. Senior keeper, Krissy Kowalski, retired Lamparter in the cage within the final ten minutes of the game. Hilcoff scored her 50th goal of the season within the last nine minutes of the game to give the Tigers a twelve goal lead over the Panthers. With Hilcoff’s goal, the Tigers went on a 3-0 run to open up the final quarter. Pitt responded with a 2-0 run to bring themselves within 10. Clemson’s defense silenced Pitt’s final efforts to secure its last win of the regular season. The win today secures Clemson as the No. 6 seed in the ACC tournament. This means Clemson will get a bye in the first round and will play the No. 3 seed at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Official ACC tournament brackets are expected to be released later this evening. Remember the name 💯



