Clemson clinched a bye to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. (Allen Hodges file photo)
Clemson clinched a bye to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. (Allen Hodges file photo)

No. 17 Tigers wrap regular season with win over Panthers
by - 2023 Apr 20, Thu 20:16

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (12-5, 4-5 ACC) defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 17-7 (4-12, 0-9 ACC) at Historic Riggs on Thursday evening to close out its inaugural season. The Tigers went 9-1 at home for its first and last season at Historic Riggs Field. Clemson outscored its opponents by 121 with 182 goals scored while only allowing 61 goals.

Emily Lamparter, Ella Little and Hanna Hilcoff all cemented themselves into the Clemson Lacrosse history books in today’s 17-7 win over Pittsburgh. Lamparter etched her 100th save of the season and her career, Ella Little secured her 100th draw control, and Hanna Hilcoff scored her 50th of the season.

Eight different Tigers recorded goals for Clemson with Gianna New, Marina Miller, and Belle Martire leading all scorers with three goals each. Hanna Hilcoff, Sofia Chepenik, and Miya Scanlan scored two a piece. Seniors Emma Tilson and Maddy Moloney found the back of the net at the end of the game to secure Clemson’s win.

New opened up scoring for Clemson as she scored first within the first minute of the game. Four different Tigers scored in the first quarter as New recorded her 11th hat trick of the season. In the second quarter, Martire went on a 3-0 run of her own for her 3rd hat trick of the season as Clemson entered the second half with a 10-3 lead.

The Tigers’ defense showed out in the second half as they only allowed four goals in the final thirty minutes of the game. Lamparter saved 9 shots and only allowed 5 goals. Senior keeper, Krissy Kowalski, retired Lamparter in the cage within the final ten minutes of the game.

Hilcoff scored her 50th goal of the season within the last nine minutes of the game to give the Tigers a twelve goal lead over the Panthers. With Hilcoff’s goal, the Tigers went on a 3-0 run to open up the final quarter. Pitt responded with a 2-0 run to bring themselves within 10. Clemson’s defense silenced Pitt’s final efforts to secure its last win of the regular season.

The win today secures Clemson as the No. 6 seed in the ACC tournament. This means Clemson will get a bye in the first round and will play the No. 3 seed at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Official ACC tournament brackets are expected to be released later this evening.

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Sunshine State defender, Clemson legacy commits to Tigers
Sunshine State defender, Clemson legacy commits to Tigers
No. 17 Tigers wrap regular season with win over Panthers
No. 17 Tigers wrap regular season with win over Panthers
Clemson DB enters transfer portal
Clemson DB enters transfer portal
Tigers head to NC State for weekend series
Tigers head to NC State for weekend series
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Other Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week