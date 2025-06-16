Multiple Tigers earn All-American honors at 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. - The Clemson track and field program officially wrapped up the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday night at Hayward Field. Shantae Foreman and Oneka Wilson shined for the Tigers as they both secured spots on the podium in their respective events. Foreman finished fourth overall in the women's triple jump with a mark of 13.72m, which is her fourth best mark of the 2025 outdoor season. With the fourth place finish, Foreman was named a First Team All-American and earned her spot on the podium. Foreman wrapped up the 2025 season with a podium appearance in both the NCAA Indoor Championships and the NCAA Outdoor Championships. In the 100 meter hurdles, Wilson finished fifth overall with a time of 13.02 to be crowned a First Team All-American and earn a spot on the podium. Alongside Foreman, Wilson also finished the 2025 season with a top eight finish in both the NCAA Outdoor Championships and the NCAA Indoor Championships as the junior finished third overall in the 60 meter hurdles. Silvia Jelelgo was named a Second Team All-American for the second time during the outdoor championships as she secured a ninth place overall finish in the 5000 meters with a time of 15:36.34. Jelelgo also earned Second Team All-America honors for her finish in the 1500 meters earlier in the week. Day 3 EUGENE, Ore. - As the lone-Tiger competing on the third day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, junior Ryan John was officially named a Second Team All-American on Friday night at Hayward Field. Ryan, who completed his first outdoor nationals appearance, finished 13th overall in the men's triple jump with a mark of 15.65m. The mark is his third best jump of the 2025 outdoor season as he set a new personal best of 15.88m at the ACC Outdoor Championships and jumped 15.82m at NCAA Regionals. With the 13th place finish, John was named a Second Team All-American as he earned All-America honors for the first time in his collegiate career. Day 2 EUGENE, Ore. - The Clemson women wrapped up the second day of competition in the preliminary rounds of the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday night at Hayward Field. Junior Oneka Wilson was the sole Tiger to advance to the finals of her respective event while three individuals and two relay teams were named All-Americans. Wilson, who shined on the day for Clemson, ran 12.95 in the 100 meter hurdles prelims finishing eighth overall and earning a spot in Saturday's finals. The time of 12.95 is the second fastest time Wilson has run this season as it is just short of her 12.94 time at Penn Relays. Silvia Jelelgo and Gladys Chepngetich were named Second Team All-Americans as Jelelgo finished 11th overall in the 1500 meters and Chepngetich finished 14th in the 800 meters. Both the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay were also named Second Team All-Americans as the 4x100 finished 14th and the 4x400 finished 13th. Freshman Aniyah Kitt was named an Honorable Mention All-American after finishing 20th overall in the 100 meters with a time of 11.31 as she completed her first NCAA Outdoor Championships appearance. EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN 4x100 Relay 43.39, 14th place 1500 Meters Silvia Jelelgo - 4:11.66, 11th place 100 Meter Hurdles Oneka Wilson - 12.95, 8th place 100 Meters Aniyah Kitt - 11.31, 20th place 800 Meters Gladys Chepngetich - 2:03.53, 14th place 4x400 Relay 3:31.83, 13th place Day 1 EUGENE, Ore. - Jalen Johnson and Brian Kweyei finished out the first day of competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships as they both were named Honorable Mention All-Americans on Wednesday night at Hayward Field. Kweyei finished 18th overall in the 800 meters with a time of 1:48.37 as he completed his first appearance at the outdoor championships and wrapped up an incredible sophomore season for the Tigers. Johnson, who completed his first outdoor nationals appearance, finished 19th overall in the 200 meters with a time of 20.72. The freshman earned his first All-America honors as he was named an Honorable Mention All-American alongside Kweyei.