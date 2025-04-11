Clemson faces Pitt next on Thursday at home the regular season finale (Clemson athletics graphic).
Late charge not enough for No. 14 Tigers at No. 9 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – Six goals in the fourth quarter were not enough as the No. 14 Clemson Tigers (11-5, 5-3 ACC) fell to the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal (12-3, 6-2 ACC) on Thursday evening, 14-8, at Larid Q. Cagan Stadium in Stanford, California.

KEY PERFORMANCES

Lindsey Marshall: two goals, two assists, one ground ball, one caused turnover

Brooke Goldstein: two goals, one assist, one ground ball, one caused turnover, two draw controls

Regan Byrne: two goals

Summer Agostino: two ground balls, five caused turnovers

Maggie Jordan: one ground ball, one caused turnover, seven draw controls

NOTABLES

Off an assist to Bridget Babcock, Natalie Shurtleff tied Hanna Hilcoff’s all-time points record of 85.

Agostino became the first Clemson player to reach 40 caused turnovers in a season and tied Paris Masaracchia’s single-game record for caused turnovers with five.

Marshall became the fourth player in Clemson Lacrosse history to surpass 60 points in a season and the third to notch at least 50 goals in a season.

Lexi Edmonds has surpassed 40 points this season. The Tigers have five players with 40 or more points in a season, the first time they have done so in the program’s history.

Emily Lamparter recorded her fourth double-digit save effort of the season and has surpassed 380 saves in her career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After the Cardinal got on the board twice early in the first, Marshall decreased the opposing lead and netted one in the cage in the final 15 seconds of the quarter for her 50th goal of the season.

Entering the second quarter down 2-1, Goldstein scored the lone goal of the quarter for the Tigers with help from Marshall, 2-4.

Down by eight, Marshall began the six-goal fourth quarter for the Tigers with a goal from the eight-meter.

Babcock found Edmonds to post the Tigers second goal of the quarter.

R. Byrne netted her first of the game off an assist from Goldstein for consecutive Clemson goals.

Goldstein found the net for the second time of the day, this time off of a pass from Marshall.

Babcock placed one in the back of the cage, with help from Shurtleff, her eighth of the season.

R. Byrne, with help from Edmonds, scored a behind-the-back goal for Clemson’s final of the contest.

UP NEXT

The Clemson Tigers (11-5, 5-3 ACC) will head home to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 1-6 ACC) on Thursday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

The game against Pitt will serve as the program’s Pink Game and regular season finale. Fans can buy tickets on ClemsonTigers.com and the game will also be streamed as a one-camera operation on ACCNX.

