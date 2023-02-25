Five Irish goals in the final period sink Clemson's upset hopes in its first-ever ACC game. (Allen Hodges file photo)
Five Irish goals in the final period sink Clemson's upset hopes in its first-ever ACC game. (Allen Hodges file photo)

Irish rally to top Tigers in Clemson's first ACC lacrosse match
by - Saturday, February 25, 2023, 4:39 PM

South Bend, Ind. — After a very competitive game, No. 14 Notre Dame (3-1) beat Clemson (4-1) 12-9 on Saturday, Feb. 25, in South Bend, Ind. The Tiger’s first ACC game went primarily back and forth, as the Clemson defense and goalie Emily Lamparter dominated for much of the game.

Seven different Tigers found the back of the net, and Gianna New led the charge with a hat trick. A goal from New put Clemson on the board first within the first four minutes of the game to set the tone. This is the fifth game in a row Clemson was the first team to score. Notably, Marina Miller scored a behind-the-back shot with just under four minutes at the end of the first half as a part of a 3-0 scoring run to round out the first half.

Clemson would enter the second half with a six-to-four lead over Notre Dame. A pair of goals from Jalyn Jimerson and Maddy Moloney cushioned the Tigers' lead going into the final 15 minutes of the game.

After Ella Little opened up the fourth quarter with a goal from a crease roll, Notre Dame outscored Clemson, 5-1, to seal the win. ​​In the final minutes of the game, the Tigers received several yellow cards to give the Irish an extra man advantage. Notre Dame would capitalize and put up four straight goals.

Lamparter played her first full game in a Tiger uniform. Lamparter had an impressive performance in the cage with a total of 16 total saves and improved to 29 on the season.

Clemson will continue conference play Friday, March 3, where they will travel to Charlottesville, VA. to play the Virginia Cavaliers at 5:00 p.m.


