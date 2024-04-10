Glover to Compete in his 10th Masters

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, SC—Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover will compete in his 10th Masters this weekend at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The tournament runs from Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14. It will be his third appearance in the tournament in the last five years. Glover will be paired with Byeong Hun An and Harris English for the first two rounds. The group will begin play off the first tee on Thursday at 9:24 a.m. and on Friday at 12:36 p.m. Glover qualified for the Masters in multiple categories, including his two victories last year, wins at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro and the St. Jude Classic in Memphis last August. Those victories came in consecutive events, the first time in his career he won consecutive PGA Tour events. The St. Jude Classic was a playoff event, the first win by a former Tiger in a PGA Tour playoff event. Glover now has six career PGA Tour victories, more than any other Clemson golfer, and one more than his former Tigers teammate Jonathan Byrd. The native of Greenville, SC also qualified for the Masters by virtue of his playing in the 30-player Tour Championship at the end of last season. Glover has made the cut in five of his previous nine Masters with his best finish a 20th in 2007, his second appearance in the tournament. He finished 30th in 2022 in his most recent appearance. His best round at Augusta took place in the second round in 2014 when he shot a 69. Glover’s best score for 72 holes is a 292 in 2010 when he finished 36th. This will be Glover’s 47th appearance in a professional major championship, more than any other former Tiger. He has made 20 cuts in the previous 46. He has two top five finishes, including his victory at the 2009 US Open, the only major championship by a former Clemson golfer. He also finished fifth at the PGA in 2009, the highest finish by a former Tiger at that tournament. His 12th place at the 2011 Open Championship is the best by a former Tiger at that tournament. Jonathan Byrd’s eighth place finish at the 2003 Masters is the best by a former Tiger at that event. So far this year Glover has played in nine PGA Tour events and made seven cuts. He has had two top 25 finishes and is 78th in the FedX Cup standings. He is ranked as 35th best player in the world entering the Masters. He is coming off a 25th place finish at the Valero Texas Open last weekend. Glover will be inducted into the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in May.