Elliott named ACC Coach of the Year, Kitt earns Freshman of the Year honor

CLEMSON, S.C. - Following the women's program's success in the indoor season, newcomer Aniyah Kitt has been named the ACC Women's Indoor Freshman of the Year and Track and Field Director Mark Elliott has been tabbed the ACC Women's Indoor Coach of the Year, as announced by the conference office on Friday. This marks the second season in a row that Clemson has had an athlete named ACC Women's Indoor Freshman of the Year as Gladys Chepngetich took the honor in the 2o24 season. Aniyah Kitt - ACC Women's Indoor Freshman of the Year Kitt impressed all season long as she shined in her first indoor campaign for Clemson. In her first meet as a Tiger, Kitt set the school record in the women's 300 meters and has already put her name on the all-time list in the 60, 200 and 4x400 relay. At the ACC Indoor Championships, Kitt was crowned the ACC Champion in 200 meters and earned the silver medal in the 60 meters. Kitt was named the ACC Indoor Women's Track and Field MVP after her incredible performances and helping lead her team to the ACC Indoor Championship title. The freshman continued to shine on the national stage as she qualified for the 60 meters at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Kitt finished 11th overall at nationals and was named a Second Team All-American. Mark Elliott - ACC Women's Indoor Coach of the Year After helping lead the Clemson women to their first ACC Championship title since 2015, Elliott has been named the ACC Women's Indoor Coach of the Year. This marks the second time Elliott has earned the honor as he tabbed the award in the 2015 season. Elliott was also named the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Women's Coach of the Year. The women spent each week of the indoor season in the top 25 and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation. At the ACC Indoor Championships, Elliott helped lead the Tigers to three individual champions, four silver medals and two bronze medals. The women set two school records in the women's distance medley relay and the mile. Five women qualified for nationals as Oneka Wilson, Shantae Foreman, Gladys Chepngetich, Judy Kosgei and Kitt all represented Clemson on the national stage. Kitt, Kosgei and Chepngetich were all named Second Team All-Americans while Wilson and Foreman were tabbed First Team All-Americans.