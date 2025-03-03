Clemson women win ACC Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (theACC.com) – After three days of fierce competition, Clemson won its first Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship since 2015, totaling 89 total points. The title is the seventh in program history for the Tigers, which ranks second among all ACC programs. With the win, Clemson’s Mark Elliott became just the sixth coach in ACC history to lead his team to multiple ACC Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships. The Tigers were led by Aniyah Kitt, who was named the ACC Women’s Track Most Valuable Performer after logging 18 points. Kitt won the women’s 200-meter run, while finishing second in the 60-meter dash. Stanford’s Alyssa Jones was named the Women’s Field Most Valuable Performer after winning both the high jump and long jump events. Clemson’s Oneka Wilson won her third consecutive ACC Championship in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, becoming the first woman in ACC history to win three titles in the event. She was joined on the podium by a pair of North Carolina standouts in Aaliyah Berry and Kalani Witherspoon, who took second and third places, respectively. Shenese Walker of Florida State repeated as the women’s 60-meter dash champion, clocking a time of 7.21 seconds to win the gold medal. Her Seminole teammate, Lucy May Sleeman, won the bronze medal with a 7.32-second time, while Clemson freshman Aniyah Kitt finished second with a time of 7.25 seconds. Following the lead of Walker and Sleeman, a pair of Florida State hurdlers took the top two places on the podium in the men’s 60-meter hurdles. Sophomore Andre Korbmacher took the gold medal in a time of 7.58 seconds, while senior Tyson Williams earned the silver medal with a 7.61-second time. Clemson’s Sharvis Simmonds claimed the bronze medal after finishing in 7.76 seconds. Pitt’s JeNyia Burton became the first Panther to win the women’s 400-meter run since Desiree Garland in 2018. Her time of 51.82 seconds also broke the facility record. As the action drew to a close, the Duke women’s 4x400-meter relay broke the ACC Championship record, posting a time of 3:31.88. The Blue Devils’ quartet of Aliya Garozzo, Lauren Tolbert, Braelyn Baker and Megan McGinnis were dominant throughout the race, turning in the second-fastest time in the ACC this season. Up next, the Tigers will prepare for NCAA Indoor Nationals as they will find out who has qualified and punched their ticket to the national stage. Indoor Nationals will be held in Virginia Beach with competition set to begin on Friday, March 14. ONEKA. WILSON. 😮‍💨



The first to ever three-peat in the 60-meter hurdles! pic.twitter.com/Wmbgdp0C9C — The ACC (@theACC) March 3, 2025 ACC Champions 🏆 🐅 💨 🏃‍♀️



Let’s go!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/x4KDYF4ZM2 — Graham Neff (@GrahamNeff) March 3, 2025 Historic excellence!! 🏆



Oneka Wilson just became the first woman in ACC history to win the 60-meter hurdles title in three consecutive years!@ClemsonTrackXC || @theACC pic.twitter.com/mwWvz2UKbi — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 3, 2025 ANOTHER!

CLEMSON!

CHAMPIONSHIP!@theACC || @ClemsonTrackXC pic.twitter.com/arwR6KnytK — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 3, 2025 🏆🏆🏆@theACC || @ClemsonTrackXC pic.twitter.com/fxghgKGokf — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 3, 2025 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐇𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐏𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐌 👑



Congratulations to @ClemsonTrackXC's Aniyah Kitt on being named the Women's Track Most Valuable Performer in her ACC Championship debut! pic.twitter.com/hUCNEGhTw5 — The ACC (@theACC) March 4, 2025 Congratulations to @ClemsonTrackXC women’s on winning the ACC’s indoor — CJ Spiller (@CJSPILLER) March 4, 2025 THE TRIPLE JUMP QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN 👑 pic.twitter.com/V7gY8TMEHA — Clemson Track & Field 🐾 (@ClemsonTrackXC) March 3, 2025 Top-Three Event Finishers Women’s One-Mile Margot Appleton, Virginia, 4:26.21 (MR, FR) Judy Kosgei, Clemson, 4:26.32 Grace Hartman, NC State, 4:26.82 Men’s One-Mile Daelen Ackley. Notre Dame, 4:02.11 Steven Jackson, Boston College, 4:02.43 Wes Porter, Virginia, 4:02.78 Women’s 60m Hurdles Oneka Wilson, Clemson, 8.09 Aaliyah Berry, North Carolina, 8.25 Kalani Witherspoon, North Carolina, 8.28 Men’s 60m Hurdles Andre Korbmacher, Florida State, 7.58 Tyson Williams, Florida State, 7.61 Sharvis Simmonds, Clemson, 7.76 Women's 400m JeNyia Burton, Pitt, 51.82 (FR) Caitlyn Bobb, Virginia Tech, 52.69 Shanque Williams, Clemson, 52.75 Men’s 400m Judson Lincoln IV, Virginia Tech, 45.55 Solomon Strader, Miami, 45.86 Micahi Danzy, Florida State, 46.06 Women's 60m Shenese Walker, Florida State, 7.21 Aniyah Kitt, Clemson, 7.25 Lucy May Sleeman, Florida State, 7.32 Men’s 60m David Foster, California, 6.56 Jaiden Rollins, Florida State, 6.64 Nigel Hussey, Pitt, 6.66 Women's 800m Roisin Willis, Stanford, 2:01.31 Gladys Chepngetich, 2:01.39 Makayla Paige, North Carolina, 2:01.50 Men’s 800m Nicholas Plant, Virginia Tech, 1:46.94 Patrick Tuohy, NC State, 1:46.96 Christian Jackson, Virginia Tech, 1:47.47 Women’s 200m Aniyah Kitt, Clemson, 23.13 Shenese Walker, Florida State, 23.26 Aleksandra Stoilova, Clemson, 23.30 Men’s 200m Judson Lincoln IV, Virginia Tech, 20.56 George Franks, Miami, 20.77 Jalen Johnson, Clemson, 20.81 Women's 3000m Sophia Kennedy, Stanford, 8:47.38 (MR, FR) Hannah Gapes, NC State, 8:48.96 Margot Appleton, 8:51.27 Men’s 3000m Gary Martin, Virginia, 7:36.69 (MR, FR) Luke Tewalt, Wake Forest, 7:39.09 Cole Sprout, Stanford, 7:42.41 Women's 4x400m Relay Duke (Garozzo, Tolbert, Baker, McGinnis), 3:31.88 (MR) Florida State (Ferguson, Wilson, Green, Liburd), 3:33.07 Miami (Codd, Grissom, Hebron, Moorer), 3:33.39 Men’s 4x400m Relay Miami (Ward, Franks, Malone, Strader), 3:06.59 Virginia Tech (Kersulis, Herenton, Diaby, Tillmon), 3:07.87 Clemson (Holiday, Hamm, Kweyei, Kidd), 3:08.67 Women’s Triple Jump Shantae Foreman, Clemson, 13.55m Christina Warren, Miami, 13.07m Rachel Darden, Louisville, 12.77m Women's Shot Put Jayden Ulrich, Louisville, 17.88m Katrin Bryzyszkowska, Virginia Tech, 16.70m Erikka Hill, Miami, 16.67m Men’s Pole Vault Simen Guttormsen, Duke, 5.67m (ACC, MR, FR) Maddox Hamm, Virginia Tech, 5.59m Tyler Burns, California, 5.49m Men’s Shot Put Thomas Kitchell, North Carolina, 19.66m Luke Himes, Notre Dame, 18.75m Sam Liokumovich, Stanford, 18.08m Men’s Triple Jump Kyvon Tatham, Florida State, 15.91m John Watkins, Georgia Tech, 15.65m Roman Kuleshov, Louisville, 15:48m Women’s Team Final Results 1. Clemson 89 2. Stanford 65 3. Louisville 62 4. Virginia 55 5. Florida State 54 6. Virginia Tech 53 7. Notre Dame 47 8. Pitt 46 9. North Carolina 37 10. Duke 35 11. NC State 34 T-12. California 31 Miami 31 14. Wake Forest 14 15. Georgia Tech 5 16. SMU 3 17. Boston College 2 18. Syracuse 0 Men’s Team Final Results 1. Virginia Tech 82 2. Virginia 75 3. Florida State 64 4. North Carolina 54 5. California 53 6. Miami 41.5 T-7. Clemson 41 Duke 41 9. Notre Dame 39 10. NC State 35.5 11. Louisville 35 12. Stanford 28 13. Pitt 21 14. Wake Forest 20 15. Boston College 13 16. Syracuse 11 17. Georgia Tech 8