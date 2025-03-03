Clemson women win ACC Championship

Clemson women's track took home the ACC indoor championship. (Clemson athletics graphic)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (theACC.com) – After three days of fierce competition, Clemson won its first Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship since 2015, totaling 89 total points. The title is the seventh in program history for the Tigers, which ranks second among all ACC programs. With the win, Clemson’s Mark Elliott became just the sixth coach in ACC history to lead his team to multiple ACC Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The Tigers were led by Aniyah Kitt, who was named the ACC Women’s Track Most Valuable Performer after logging 18 points. Kitt won the women’s 200-meter run, while finishing second in the 60-meter dash. Stanford’s Alyssa Jones was named the Women’s Field Most Valuable Performer after winning both the high jump and long jump events.

Clemson’s Oneka Wilson won her third consecutive ACC Championship in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, becoming the first woman in ACC history to win three titles in the event. She was joined on the podium by a pair of North Carolina standouts in Aaliyah Berry and Kalani Witherspoon, who took second and third places, respectively.

Shenese Walker of Florida State repeated as the women’s 60-meter dash champion, clocking a time of 7.21 seconds to win the gold medal. Her Seminole teammate, Lucy May Sleeman, won the bronze medal with a 7.32-second time, while Clemson freshman Aniyah Kitt finished second with a time of 7.25 seconds.

Following the lead of Walker and Sleeman, a pair of Florida State hurdlers took the top two places on the podium in the men’s 60-meter hurdles. Sophomore Andre Korbmacher took the gold medal in a time of 7.58 seconds, while senior Tyson Williams earned the silver medal with a 7.61-second time. Clemson’s Sharvis Simmonds claimed the bronze medal after finishing in 7.76 seconds.

Pitt’s JeNyia Burton became the first Panther to win the women’s 400-meter run since Desiree Garland in 2018. Her time of 51.82 seconds also broke the facility record.

As the action drew to a close, the Duke women’s 4x400-meter relay broke the ACC Championship record, posting a time of 3:31.88. The Blue Devils’ quartet of Aliya Garozzo, Lauren Tolbert, Braelyn Baker and Megan McGinnis were dominant throughout the race, turning in the second-fastest time in the ACC this season.

Up next, the Tigers will prepare for NCAA Indoor Nationals as they will find out who has qualified and punched their ticket to the national stage. Indoor Nationals will be held in Virginia Beach with competition set to begin on Friday, March 14.

Top-Three Event Finishers

Women’s One-Mile

Margot Appleton, Virginia, 4:26.21 (MR, FR)

Judy Kosgei, Clemson, 4:26.32

Grace Hartman, NC State, 4:26.82

Men’s One-Mile

Daelen Ackley. Notre Dame, 4:02.11

Steven Jackson, Boston College, 4:02.43

Wes Porter, Virginia, 4:02.78

Women’s 60m Hurdles

Oneka Wilson, Clemson, 8.09

Aaliyah Berry, North Carolina, 8.25

Kalani Witherspoon, North Carolina, 8.28

Men’s 60m Hurdles

Andre Korbmacher, Florida State, 7.58

Tyson Williams, Florida State, 7.61

Sharvis Simmonds, Clemson, 7.76

Women's 400m

JeNyia Burton, Pitt, 51.82 (FR)

Caitlyn Bobb, Virginia Tech, 52.69

Shanque Williams, Clemson, 52.75

Men’s 400m

Judson Lincoln IV, Virginia Tech, 45.55

Solomon Strader, Miami, 45.86

Micahi Danzy, Florida State, 46.06

Women's 60m

Shenese Walker, Florida State, 7.21

Aniyah Kitt, Clemson, 7.25

Lucy May Sleeman, Florida State, 7.32

Men’s 60m

David Foster, California, 6.56

Jaiden Rollins, Florida State, 6.64

Nigel Hussey, Pitt, 6.66

Women's 800m

Roisin Willis, Stanford, 2:01.31

Gladys Chepngetich, 2:01.39

Makayla Paige, North Carolina, 2:01.50

Men’s 800m

Nicholas Plant, Virginia Tech, 1:46.94

Patrick Tuohy, NC State, 1:46.96

Christian Jackson, Virginia Tech, 1:47.47

Women’s 200m

Aniyah Kitt, Clemson, 23.13

Shenese Walker, Florida State, 23.26

Aleksandra Stoilova, Clemson, 23.30

Men’s 200m

Judson Lincoln IV, Virginia Tech, 20.56

George Franks, Miami, 20.77

Jalen Johnson, Clemson, 20.81

Women's 3000m

Sophia Kennedy, Stanford, 8:47.38 (MR, FR)

Hannah Gapes, NC State, 8:48.96

Margot Appleton, 8:51.27

Men’s 3000m

Gary Martin, Virginia, 7:36.69 (MR, FR)

Luke Tewalt, Wake Forest, 7:39.09

Cole Sprout, Stanford, 7:42.41

Women's 4x400m Relay

Duke (Garozzo, Tolbert, Baker, McGinnis), 3:31.88 (MR)

Florida State (Ferguson, Wilson, Green, Liburd), 3:33.07

Miami (Codd, Grissom, Hebron, Moorer), 3:33.39

Men’s 4x400m Relay

Miami (Ward, Franks, Malone, Strader), 3:06.59

Virginia Tech (Kersulis, Herenton, Diaby, Tillmon), 3:07.87

Clemson (Holiday, Hamm, Kweyei, Kidd), 3:08.67

Women’s Triple Jump

Shantae Foreman, Clemson, 13.55m

Christina Warren, Miami, 13.07m

Rachel Darden, Louisville, 12.77m

Women's Shot Put

Jayden Ulrich, Louisville, 17.88m

Katrin Bryzyszkowska, Virginia Tech, 16.70m

Erikka Hill, Miami, 16.67m

Men’s Pole Vault

Simen Guttormsen, Duke, 5.67m (ACC, MR, FR)

Maddox Hamm, Virginia Tech, 5.59m

Tyler Burns, California, 5.49m

Men’s Shot Put

Thomas Kitchell, North Carolina, 19.66m

Luke Himes, Notre Dame, 18.75m

Sam Liokumovich, Stanford, 18.08m

Men’s Triple Jump

Kyvon Tatham, Florida State, 15.91m

John Watkins, Georgia Tech, 15.65m

Roman Kuleshov, Louisville, 15:48m

Women’s Team Final Results

1. Clemson 89

2. Stanford 65

3. Louisville 62

4. Virginia 55

5. Florida State 54

6. Virginia Tech 53

7. Notre Dame 47

8. Pitt 46

9. North Carolina 37

10. Duke 35

11. NC State 34

T-12. California 31

Miami 31

14. Wake Forest 14

15. Georgia Tech 5

16. SMU 3

17. Boston College 2

18. Syracuse 0

Men’s Team Final Results

1. Virginia Tech 82

2. Virginia 75

3. Florida State 64

4. North Carolina 54

5. California 53

6. Miami 41.5

T-7. Clemson 41

Duke 41

9. Notre Dame 39

10. NC State 35.5

11. Louisville 35

12. Stanford 28

13. Pitt 21

14. Wake Forest 20

15. Boston College 13

16. Syracuse 11

17. Georgia Tech 8

