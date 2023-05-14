Clemson wins ACC Men's Track & Field Championship for first time since 2004

RALEIGH, N.C. – For the first time since 2004, the Clemson men’s track and field program won the ACC Outdoor Championship. The meet came down to the last event, the men’s 4×400 meter relay, with Clemson trailing the leader by four points. The team of Wanya McCoy, D’Andre Anderson, Cameron Rose and Tarees Rhoden won the relay with a meet record time of 3:02.25 to bring Program Director Mark Elliott his first ever men’s ACC Championship. Rose earned the men’s track MVP award for his performances, as he was thrice crowned ACC Champion today in the 4×100 meter relay, 200 meter dash and 4×400 meter relay. Rose also finished fifth in the 100 meter dash with a personal best wind legal 10.17 second time. McCoy won the men’s track MVP award at the indoor championship meet in February. He is the first outdoor ACC MVP since Tevin Hester in 2016, and this was the first season in which Clemson has had a different winner of the ACC MVP Award in both indoor and outdoor since 1990. Other notable finishes that contributed to the victory included the men’s 4×100 meter relay of Wanya McCoy, Guinove Joanus, Cameron Rose and Giano Roberts that set the school record on its way to the ACC title. Roberts also claimed second place in the 110 meter hurdles. Tarees Rhoden, who anchored the meet-clinching 4×400 meter relay team, won ACC gold in the 400 meter run. D’Andre Anderson finished second in that race. Rose and McCoy also finished first and second, respectively, in the 200 meter dash. Second Team All-ACC performers on the men’s side included Jevon Williams in the 110 meter hurdles (13.84). He finished fifth in that race. Theron Bradford finished fifth in the 400 meter run (47.87). The Clemson women’s team finished in 10th place. Antoinette Van der Merwe led the way for the women with a personal best 13.18 in the 100 meter hurdles to finish second. The 4×400 meter relay team of KK Gadson, Lashanna Graham, Van der Merwe and Courtney Williams finished third with a time of 3:32.87. The Tigers will be back in action from May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Fla. for the NCAA East Region Prelims. The race that won us our first title since 2004!!!! pic.twitter.com/2iYIwudtP6 — Clemson Track & Field 🐾 (@ClemsonTrackXC) May 13, 2023

