Clemson Lacrosse signs No. 4 overall class

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Inside Lacrosse announced Wednesday their Freshmen Power 100 Rankings which featured Clemson as the No. 4 overall class with four players ranked in the top 50 and two on the watch list. After being hired on August 2, 2021, Head Coach Allison Kwolek went on to recruit the No. 4 overall class in only a month. “It’s great to see our freshmen recognized both individually and as an entire class” said Kwolek. “They possess such strong work ethics, consistently come to practice ready to compete and have been a joy to coach these last few months. I’m looking forward to seeing them contribute on the field this spring.” Midfielder Natalie Shurtleff leads the Clemson freshmen class with the No. 2 overall ranking. The five-star recruit hails from Cockeysville, Maryland where she played for the No. 1 high school in the country, St. Paul’s School for Girls. In addition, Shurtleff was the US Lacrosse Mid-Atlantic Player of the Year, played in the All-American game and was named to the All-Metro Team and the All-IAAM. Twin sisters from Urbana, Maryland, Regan and Blair Byrne, also both made the top 50, with attacker Regan coming in at No. 13 and midfielder Blair coming in at No. 49. The two played together at one of the best high schools in the nation, Glenelg Country School. Both were All-Conference and All-Americans and Regan was a five-star recruit. Attacker and five-star recruit Jazzy Stanton was ranked by inside lacrosse as the No. 26 overall player in her class. At Century High School, Stanton was a playmaker on her volleyball and indoor/outdoor track teams in addition to her lacrosse team. Stanton is a high school lacrosse state and regional champion and earned first team All-County three years in a row. Additionally, Stanton played on the Under Armour All-Star team and in the All-America Showcase. Attacker Kayla Macleod and Midfielder Camryn Pfundstein were featured on Inside Lacrosse’s Watch Lists. Macleod is from Roswell, Georgia and Pfundstein is from Annapolis, Maryland. Macleod made First Team All-State and All-American twice in her high school career. Leading her team in goals and caused turnovers, Macleod was awarded Most Valuable Offensive player in 2021 and Player of the Year in 2022. Pfundstein is an All-American and was named second team All-County her sophomore and junior year, along with being named Notable High School Player of the Week and playing for the winning Baltimore team in the 2022 All America Showcase. This year’s freshmen class arrived on campus in the summer of 2023 and competed in fall ball this season. They now look ahead to the 2023-24 spring season where they will play in their brand new stadium that is a part of the $37 million dollar women’s athletic facility expansion.