Clemson lacrosse selected to its first-ever NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women's lacrosse team, in its third year of competition, has secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, as announced during the ESPNU broadcast of Sunday night’s selection show. The Tigers have earned an at-large bid and are set to travel to Chapel Hill, N.C. where the one-seed North Carolina Tar Heels will host the first round on Friday, May 9, and the second round, Sunday, May 11. Clemson will first take on Navy at 5 p.m. on Friday at Dorrance Field. The Tigers are one of seven ACC teams to make the NCAA tournament alongside North Carolina, Boston College, Virginia, Stanford, Syracuse and Duke. The Tigers enter the NCAA Tournament after a record-setting 2025 season which saw two top-10 victories over then-No. 6/5 Syracuse and then-No.10/9 Duke, and that set a new program-highs with six ACC wins and 13 wins overall. Clemson advanced to its first ACC semifinal appearance after defeating the Blue Devils in the quarterfinals, 15-7, to avenge the regular season loss. During the season, graduate transfer Lindsey Marshall became Clemson’s single-season leader in goals (57) and points (68). Kayla MacLeod became the Tigers’ all-time goal leader with 73 and Natalie Shurtleff took over as the all-time points leader with 97. Freshmen Kira Balis and Brooke Goldstein also set new records for the Clemson Lacrosse program. Balis notched 137 draws throughout the campaign while Goldstein recorded 40 assists, double the single-season record, and set a new Clemson freshman record with 57 points. This is the third time an Allison Kwolek-led team has made it to the dance with the first two times occurring in 2018 and 2019 during her stint at Richmond. The 2025 squad is her ninth to have won double-digit games and Clemson’s third straight to have done so.