Clemson lacrosse opens play in a new facility along Lake Hartwell this season (Allen Hodges file photo).

Clemson lacrosse announces 2024 schedule
by - 2024 Jan 9 12:19

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson announced its full 2024 season schedule and ticket options as the Tigers open their lakefront state-of-the-art lacrosse stadium on Saturday, February 10 against Davidson at 2 p.m. Fans are now able to request season tickets starting at $50 for general admission and $100 for a reserved seat. To enhance the gameday experience by Lake Hartwell, Clemson is making available a unique tailgating experience as an add-on to season tickets.

“We’re excited for Clemson fans to have the opportunity to see some great lacrosse as we open our world-class facility this spring,” said Head Coach Allison Kwolek. “We look forward to this competitive slate, and building on what we accomplished last year.”

The deadline to request season tickets is January 16 at 11:59 p.m. Seat allocations will be based on 2023 IPTAY Giving Level and priority points within each level. Season ticket locations will be released on January 17. Donors can reach IPTAY and the ticket office at 1-800-CLEMSON with any questions.

Single-game tickets are set to go on sale on January 25 and will be available at the gate for every regular-season home game.

The new facilities, which feature a 1,000-seat stadium and a 9,000-square-foot operations building, make Clemson the only school in the country to have a stadium and facility solely designated to its women’s lacrosse program. Clemson will reveal its new facility via a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 12.

In addition to Head Coach Allison Kwolek, Clemson is led by Associate Head Coach Bill Olin and Assistant Coaches Madison Carter and Marina Miller. At the end of fall ball, the team voted in Ella Little, Bella D’Gracia, Shannon Brazier and Kerri Thornton as this year’s captains.

In its inaugural season last year, Clemson finished the regular season 12-5 with a 4-5 record against ACC opponents. The season was highlighted by an 11-10 upset over No. 13 Duke and a top 25 national ranking for nine straight weeks. Several Tigers earned postseason awards for their impressive seasons. After narrowly missing a bid to the NCAA Tournament last year, the Tigers head into the 2024 season eager to prove themselves worthy to go dancing in May.

Throughout the season, Clemson will play a total of 16 games, including seven non-conference opponents, nine ACC opponents, eight home games and eight away games. Clemson will play several opponents for the first time in school history, including Davidson, Coastal, Mercer, Queens, and ECU.

Clemson will open its season at home on Saturday, February 10 against Davidson at 2:00 p.m. The following week Clemson will travel down the road to Greenville, S.C. where they will play Furman at 6:00 p.m. Then after hosting another non-conference opponent in Coastal on Saturday, February 17 at noon, Clemson will travel to Durham, N.C. to face Duke, their first ACC opponent, on Saturday, February 24 at 1:00 p.m.

Then Clemson will come back home to host UVA on Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m. To break up ACC play, Clemson will go play at Mercer on Tuesday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m before coming back home to play UNC on Saturday, March 9 at 3:00 p.m. After that, Clemson has two back-to-back road games with Wofford on March 11 and then Louisville on March 17.

The Tigers will then return to Clemson for a three-game homestand, starting with Notre Dame on March 22, then Queens College on March 24, and then Virginia Tech on March 30. Up next, Clemson will travel to play ECU on Tuesday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m. Clemson’s slated to close out the regular season with three straight ACC opponents. First, Clemson is set to play at Boston College on Sunday, April 7 at 12:00 p.m., at home against Syracuse for their senior game on Saturday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. and then finally at Pitt on Thursday, April 18 at 4:00 p.m.

2024 Schedule

Saturday, February 10 vs. Davidson 2pm

Wednesday, February 14 at Furman 6pm

Saturday, February 17 vs. Coastal (Family fun day/Clinic) 12pm

Saturday, February 24 at Duke 1pm

Saturday, March 2 vs. UVA 1pm

Tuesday, March 5 at Mercer 12pm

Saturday, March 9 vs. UNC 3pm

Monday, March 11 at Wofford 4pm

Saturday, March 16 at Louisville 2pm

Friday, March 22 vs. ND (Orange Out & Clinic) 7pm

Sunday, March 24 vs. Queens (Bark at the Beach) 1pm

Saturday, March 30 vs. Virginia Tech (Pink Game) 12pm

Tuesday, April 2 at ECU 5pm

Sunday, April 7 at Boston College 12pm

Saturday, April 13 vs. Syracuse (SR Day) 12pm

Thursday, April 18 at Pitt 4pm

All dates and times for the 2024 season are subject to change.

