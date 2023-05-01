Clemson Gymnastics season tickets available for 2023-24 season

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Amy Smith and the inaugural gymnastics team are excited to announce that season ticket requests are now being accepted through the athletic ticket office. Seats for the 2023-24 gymnastics season are available for as low as $15. The team will begin the 2023-24 season in January and will compete in Littlejohn Coliseum. As the fourth ACC school to sponsor a gymnastics team, Clemson along with Pitt, NC State and North Carolina will have a chance to compete for an ACC Championship. For season tickets, click HERE. "I could not be more proud to represent Clemson in our inaugural gymnastics season. I can’t wait to hear our tiger fans ROARING LOUD in Littlejohn next year!"



